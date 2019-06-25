A hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Bayview District June 23 took the lives of two people, including Indian student Syed Waseem Ali.
Ali, 26, of Fremont, was driving his Toyota, working as a Lyft ride-hailing driver with passenger Sela Henriquez, 49, of San Francisco, when the car was struck by a speeding Mercedes-Benz at about 1:15 a.m. June 23 at Third Street and Paul Avenue, according to reports.
The Mercedes blew through a red light at the intersection of Third Street and Paul Avenue, causing the collision with Ali's Toyota, according to police, the reports said.
Ali, a student originally from Hyderabad, was pronounced dead at the scene; Henriquez later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.
Two passengers from the Mercedes were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The driver of the Mercedes fled on foot and has not yet been arrested, reports have said.
Friends of Ali set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of transporting Ali and his belongings to India, as well as funeral expenses. At time of press, the $60,000 goal set had been surpassed.
"We met Waseem for the first time when we were searching for accommodation, we ended living with each other as roommates and close friends for the past four years," the GoFundMe page, created by Mohammed Azhar, said. "We kindly request for your donation to help the family meet funeral expenses and transportation of the belongings and body of the deceased to India."
Lyft also issued a statement on the passing of Ali.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and resulting loss of life. Our thoughts are with the victims' family and friends during this difficult time. We have reached out to the rider's family to offer our support and are working to contact the driver's family," the statement read.
