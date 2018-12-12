A National Investigation Agency team from India arrived in the U.S. Dec. 11 to seek the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who co-conspired with David Coleman Headley to mastermind the Mumbai attacks a decade ago, in which 10 young terrorists held the city hostage for three days as they killed 174 people.
Rana was convicted in the U.S. in 2013 and ordered to serve a 14-year prison term. According to his record in the federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator, the terrorist is serving his sentence at the San Pedro, Calif., Federal Correctional Institution; he is due to be released on Dec. 28, 2021, after serving nine years – approximately 60 percent – of his sentence.
Interestingly, Headley is not listed in the BOP inmate locator.
The Indian Express reported that the FBI invited the NIA to the U.S. to “resolve outstanding issues” in Rana’s extradition case. The invitation was made in a letter to the NIA’s new Director General YC Modi. The team arriving in the U.S. includes NIA Superintendent of Police Sanjukta Parashar; the agency’s Special Public Prosecutor Dayan Krishnan; an official from the Home Ministry; and two other officials, according to The Indian Express.
In the letter to the NIA, Puneet Singh, FBI Attaché in the U.S. Embassy in Delhi, said: “I respectfully request NIA to send a team to Washington DC in December 2018 to resolve the outstanding issues. As always, we appreciate your cooperation and the partnership of our two organizations.”
The team is expected to spend six days in the U.S. before returning to India on Dec. 17.
Rana, 57, ran a travel agency in Chicago from which Headley was allegedly able to run his spying activities. Rana was convicted of providing material support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out the three-day attacks. India hopes to extradite Rana on charges of forgery and criminal breach of trust. But a “double jeopardy” clause in U.S. law prevents Rana from being tried twice for the same crime.
Rana was a schoolmate of Headley at the Cadet College Hasan Abdal, a military residential college in Pakistan.
