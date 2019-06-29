NEW YORK — A Indian man who drove for Uber in New York City has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for abducting a woman who fell asleep inside his vehicle.
A judge June 24 also ordered Harbir Parmar to pay more than $3,600 in restitution for overcharging customers.
Parmar pleaded guilty in March to charges of kidnapping and wire fraud.
The kidnapping happened in February 2018 after the woman ordered a ride from Manhattan to her home in White Plains, New York, about an hour away.
Prosecutors said Parmar changed her destination to an address in Boston, Massachusetts, after she fell asleep.
The woman told authorities she awoke to Parmar groping her in the back seat, reaching under her shirt.
IANS adds from Washington: When the woman tried to call for help, he had grabbed her phone. She woke up only to find herself in Connecticut instead of New York.
Complaining to Uber, she discovered the trip's destination had been changed to Boston, incurring a $1,047 fare.
She asked to be taken to White Plains or the nearest police station, but Parmar, 25, of Howard Beach, Queens, instead left her on the side of an interstate in Branford, Connecticut. The victim went to a nearby convenience store for help.
Parmar was arrested in October last year.
"Many people rely on rideshare apps to navigate New York safely. But when a woman hailed a ridesharing car driven by Harbir Parmar, her ride home took a turn for the worst. With Parmar's lengthy prison term, he will no longer be able to take advantage of ridesharing customers," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said.
When Parmar had pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping and one count of wire fraud in White Plains federal court in March, Berman had said that Parmar had "terrorized" his victim and would be "held accountable.”
