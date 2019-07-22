HYDERABAD, India – India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 13th edition of the annual Global Healthcare Summit organized by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin with the lighting of the traditional lamp and delivering the keynote address at the famous Taj Krishna Hotel here July 21, according to a press release.
“I am glad to learn that AAPI serves as an umbrella organization with a network of over 160 chapters across USA,” Naidu told the AAPI delegates. “We are indeed proud of our doctors and healthcare practitioners who are rendering invaluable healthcare services in countries across the globe.”
Naidu devoted a good amount of his speech about the great traditions and the greatness of Indian culture and the civilization of India. Pointing to India as being one of the greatest civilizations, that has given birth to renowned medical practices and higher education before any other nation, Naidu quipped, “If you want to go abroad, go learn, earn and then return.”
Calling upon the Indian American physicians to rededicate their lives for the wellbeing of their motherland, India, serving 130 crore people who need their services, Naidu asked of the AAPI delegates not to forget their Mother, Native Place, Teacher; Mother Tongue and Culture and Traditions of India.
In his welcome address, AAPI president Dr. Suresh Reddy said, “This GHS has promised to be one with the greatest impact and significant contributions towards harnessing the power of international Indian diaspora to bring the most innovative, efficient, cost effective healthcare solutions to India.”
“Apart from conducting CMEs, seminars and workshops, AAPI must consider collaborating with various governments and other private organizations in establishing a state-of-the-art healthcare facility in each district of the country where affordable treatment is dispensed,” Naidu told the delegates.
“Only a healthy nation can be a progressive and wealthy nation,” he said. “India has launched ‘Ayushman Bharat’, touted to be the world’s largest health insurance scheme, under the aegis of which 10 lakh people have already received free treatment under the scheme,” he added.
The vice president urged all medical practitioners of Indian origin working across globe to collaborate and work with our government and academic institutions to make Indian medical education world class.
He called upon AAPI to “help in promoting the use of telemedicine in remote rural areas which lack access to healthcare facilities. Telemedicine can be used effectively in radiology, cardiology, oncology, dermatology and a few other areas.”
A major theme and focus of the 13th annual Global Healthcare Summit is on women’s health. A team of physicians, consisting of women leaders of AAPI will lead the sessions on ‘Women’s Healthcare Needs’. In addition, a day-long session on Rural Health Education will be held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Hyderabad.
Earlier on July 21, the GHS began in the early hours of the day as AAPI delegates, students and faculties from several schools and colleges joined the “Obesity Revolution” Walkathon for creating awareness about obesity. The walkathon had a record breaking 2,000 participants.
