Indian weightlifter Sudhakar Jayant was killed in a car accident near the Grand Canyon, shortly after winning the World Masters Gold in San Diego, Calif., days earlier.
Jayant, a retired Indian Army colonel, was travelling with three other weightlifters from the Grand Canyon, an iconic site near Las Vegas, Nevada, when their car met head-on with another vehicle. Jayant suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.
Weightlifters Santokh Singh and Archana Jain also suffered serious injuries in the accident; their condition was not known at press time, Rajiv Sharma, who had also won a gold medal in San Diego, suffered no injuries. Police have not released information on who was driving the car.
The Indian Masters Weight Lifters organization mourned the death of their president in a post on Instagram. "A sad day for Indian Masters Weightlifting community as we lost one of our own to an unfortunate car accident.”
The post noted that Jayant had headed up the organization. “He created this community from ground up in India,” noted the post, describing Jayant as a jovial man who constantly helped others.
Jayant had several medals to his name, including a gold Worlds Masters Weightlifting Championship in Montreal, which he won just before the competition in San Diego. He has headed the IMWL since 2011.
“He had big dreams for this community and we intend to keep them alive. He was and will continue to be an inspiration for all of us,” wrote IMWL in the Instagram post.
The Consul General of India in San Francisco tweeted: “India mourns noted weightlifter Col Sudhakar Jayant, who passed away in a tragic car accident near the Grand Canyon shortly after winning the World Masters Gold in San Diego. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.