Indian writer and journalist Raghu Karnad is among the 2019 recipients of Yale University’s Windham-Campbell Prize.
The eight writers, honored for their literary achievement or promise, will receive $165,000 each to support their work.
Karnad has been honored in the non-fiction category for his book, “Farthest Field: An Indian Story of the Second World War,” which narrates India’s often overlooked experience in the Second World War, according to the Windham-Campbell Prize.
The announcement of this year’s recipients was made in London during an event at Stationers’ Hall hosted by writer and playwright Damien Barr.
The awards will be conferred in September during an annual international literary festival at Yale.
“It’s been a week and I’ve just about managed to accept that this is real, and not the result of a mistaken autocorrect prompt,” Karnad was quoted as saying by the Windham-Campbell Prize. “I wrote my book without any certainty that it would even find a publisher outside of India. To have it recognized like this—and placed in the company of others that were my inspirations—feels less like an achievement than a fantastical dream.”
Born in Mumbai and raised in Bengaluru, Karnad has won several awards for his writing, including the Shaitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar (2016), the Lorenzo Natali Journalism Prize (2008), and a Press Institute of India National Award (2008).
A graduate of Swarthmore College and St. Cross College, Oxford University, he is chief of bureau and editor-at-large for theWire.in, an independent news website that he helped to found in 2015, according to the literary awards.
