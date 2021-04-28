Local politicians and community members attend a vigil on April 19, 2021 in New York City. The vigil was held for the members of the Sikh American community killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis last week. “If it is determined that there was a failure in this law that could have prevented this tragedy from happening, the law should be fixed,” Satjeet Kaur, executive director of the Sikh Coalition, said. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)