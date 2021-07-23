The U.S. is seeking to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India for his alleged involvement with David Coleman Headley, who masterminded the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, which killed more than 166 people at various venues throughout the city over a three-day period beginning Nov. 26.
In a July 15 court filing at the U.S. District Court of Central California, attorneys for the U.S. Justice Department laid out the case against Rana and his involvement with Headley. The Justice Department claimed Rana knew about the attacks before they occurred, yet did nothing to stop them. Attorneys also claimed that Rana applauded those who carried out the attacks, saying they should receive Pakistan’s highest military honors.
He also reportedly told Headley that “they (Indians) deserved it.”
Rana has been declared a fugitive in India, where he is wanted on several charges related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, including “Waging War or Conspiracy to Wage War,” and “Conspiracy to Commit a Terrorist Attack.” India has also charged Rana with murder; the Indian Supreme Court has established that a suspect need not be at the scene of the crime when a murder is committed.
“Because members of the conspiracy committed acts resulting in death with the intention of causing death, or at minimum committed those acts knowing its imminent dangers, there is sufficient evidence that the elements for murder would be satisfied. Under Indian law, other members of the conspiracy also would be liable for murder, even if they were not physically present. In this case, death resulting from the attacks was foreseeable,” wrote attorneys for the Justice Department, in laying out their case for the extradition of Rana.
India issued an arrest warrant for Rana in 2018. He is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence in Los Angeles, California, on charges of providing material support to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was plotting an attack on a U.S. newspaper. He was sentenced in 2013, released on June 9, 2020 for humanitarian reasons, but re-arrested a day later to be held for extradition.
In court documents, U.S. attorneys said they had established sufficient proof that Rana had helped Headley plan the Mumbai attacks. As early as August 2005, Rana was aware that his childhood friend, also known as Daood Gilani, was involved with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, and participated in terrorism training in Pakistan, including weapons training, ambush training, raids training, and military training, according to court documents.
Rana had a business in Chicago, Illinois, First World Immigration. Headley used the business to obtain a multi-year business visa to India. He also convinced Rana to open a branch of his business in Mumbai, helmed by him, which allowed him to travel freely to Mumbai to surveil the locations which 10 young terrorists arriving by sea would invade, including the Taj Hotel, the Oberoi Trident, the Jewish Chabad House, Leopold’s Cafe, and Chatrapati Shivajinagar Terminus train station. All locations were frequently patronized by tourists.
“With Rana’s knowledge and assistance, Headley used Rana’s office as a base to act like an American businessman and tourist, while taking photographs and videos of places of significance in Mumbai for potential attack sites on behalf of his co-conspirators. Moreover, thanks to Rana, Headley traveled back and forth from Mumbai to the United States and Pakistan for approximately two years, using the fraudulently obtained travel documents that made him appear to be a legitimate businessman,” alleged attorneys for the U.S. Justice Department.
“Throughout his numerous trips to Mumbai on behalf of LeT and other co-conspirators, Headley kept Rana apprised of his activities, providing updates on his surveillance and communications with his terrorist contacts in Pakistan,” they wrote in court documents, adding that on several occasions, Headley returned to Chicago to meet with Rana immediately after meeting with LeT members and other conspirators in Pakistan, providing specific information about the surveillance he conducted during his trips to Mumbai.
“Over time, Rana became aware of how the terrorists were going to attack targets in Mumbai, that people would likely die and be injured, that property would be destroyed. Yet, the record does not demonstrate that he attempted to distance or distanced himself from Headley, LeT, or other co-conspirators,” wrote the attorneys, arguing instead that Rana knew he was central to the plan of attack.
The attorneys also noted that Rana did not renew his lease for his Mumbai office in 2008, suggesting that he knew about the upcoming attacks.
U. S. attorneys concluded that all of the requirements for certification of extradition have been satisfied.
However, Rana’s attorneys argued in documents filed the same day that the case against him relies heavily on the testimony of Headley who pleaded guilty in order to avoid extradition to India, and that he testified against his friend to reduce the charges against him.
“Headley also had a lengthy history in general of deceitfulness. For example, Headley maintained multiple wives, whom he referred to as M1 and M2 (for marriage one, etc.), and he routinely lied to them, particularly about the other's existence. He also falsely swore oaths, to the Qur'an and otherwise, that he had given up the other wife,” wrote Rana’s attorneys.
Rana’s attorneys also argued that if he were to be extradited to India, the U.S. would be violating the Fifth Amendment double jeopardy clause, which prohibits successive prosecutions for lesser-included and greater offenses, because they are considered the same offense.
