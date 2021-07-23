India is seeking to extradite Pakistani American Tahawwur Rana, who is suspected of co-conspiring with David Coleman Headley to carry out the Mumbai terror attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and killed 166 people over three days. Seen above: Indian students hold placards and candles during the 11th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, at a school in Amritsar on Nov. 26, 2019. (Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images)