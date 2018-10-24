SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Indians for Collective Action, one of the first India-focused organizations to bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area, celebrated its Golden Jubilee here Oct. 20, with a day-long conference featuring many prominent social activists, and an evening gala honoring five public service leaders.
Keynote speakers at the conference included psychiatrist Bharat Vatwani, winner of the 2018 Ramon Magsaysay award for his work with mentally-ill homeless people wandering through the streets of India. (Read India-West’s interview with Vatwani in the next issue.)
The Padma Shri awardee for 2015, Janak Palta McGilligan, delivered a fiery keynote on ecologically sustainable development in India’s villages. The veteran social worker began her career in public service in 1985, when she and her late husband Jimmy McGilligan developed the Barli Development Institute for Rural Women in Indore.
The pioneering center has developed many ecologically-conscious initiatives, including promotion of solar cooking through several solar stoves developed by McGilligan. “Cooking in smoky kitchens is violence against women,” she said, also noting that women are most vulnerable to rape when they travel long distances on foot to collect firewood to stoke their indoor chulas. Children and women are also in danger of severe burns from unexpected wood stove flames.
Women who use solar ovens find themselves with several hours of extra time which they have used to become micro-entrepreneurs, asserted McGilligan. The solar cookers can be adapted to dry local fruits and vegetables for longer shelf lives, and to create colored dyes for Holi, using materials from the local environment.
Indore is billed as India’s cleanest city, but McGilligan revealed that a huge dump with mountains of waste lies at the edge of the city. The Institute also teaches young women to be “agents of environmental change,” according to its founder, by promoting tree planting, crop rotation, and water harvesting.
At its evening gala, ICA honored five long-time public service leaders: long time community activist and entrepreneur Talat Hasan introduced the first awardee —Vatwani — lauding him for “restoring humanity to society’s most-ostracized people.”
“I believe there is no end to the goodness that can happen in this world,” said Vatwani, accepting the award from pioneering Indian American electrical engineer Thomas Kailath, who received a National Medal of Science award from former President Barack Obama.
Girish Kulkarni, founder of Snehalaya which aims to prevent sex workers from becoming infected with HIV/AIDS, also received an ICA award. Hasan noted that Kulkarni has reduced the spread of sexually transmitted diseases in his community, and eradicated prostitution of minors. Kulkarni saluted ICA for its work as he accepted the award.
Indian American Naginbhai Jagada, founder of the Plano, Texas-based Arpan Foundation, dressed in Gandhi style dhoti, topi, and round glasses, accepted his award from Kailath. The Arpan Foundation began when Jagada retired, and now supports several innovations including the Jaipur Foot factory, which provides prosthetic limbs for low-income Indians.
“This truly conveys what Gandhi would have wanted: to work for the poorest of the poor,” said Jagada, as interpreted by his daughter-in-law.
Long-time Indian American community activist Radhu Basu, founder of the Anudip Foundation, which seeks to generate jobs for marginalized youth and women in India, introduced venture capitalist Lata Krishnan, founder and chair of the American India Foundation, and Krishnan’s husband Ajay Shah, who both received ICA awards. Basu noted that AIF — founded in 2001 — has impacted more than four million lives in a variety of fields.
“It’s great to be recognized for work my wife does,” said Shah onstage, inviting gala attendees to consider a fellowship with AIF, doing fieldwork in India.
“I’m truly humbled to get this award in a roomful of outstanding people doing work on the ground,” said Krishnan. She lauded ICA for its “silent service, service of the true kind.”
Lifetime achievement awards were presented to P.K. Mehta, founder of FREA — Front for Rapid Advancement of India — which merged with ICA in 1971; and the late Mahendra Mehta, a founder of ICA who passed away on Sept. 8. Mehta’s award was accepted posthumously by his daughter.
Before the presentation of awards, ICA vice chair Abhay Bhushan noted onstage that in the 50 years since its inception, ICA has raised more than $10 million to seed-fund 200 projects. ICA began with a handful of Indian Americans donating $10 a month to support development work in India.
Several prominent Indian American organizations are spin-offs from ICA, said Bhushan, giving a shout-out to the Foundation For Excellence and Asha for Education. “We have helped more than 100,000 people,” said Bhushan.
Kirit Shah, ICA Golden Jubilee committee chair, told India-West post-event that he was astounded by the success of the celebrations. “We were looking to highlight people that are doing completely out-of-the box work, something completely different for mankind, people largely forgotten by our society.”
The late Mahendra Mehta was initially named chair of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, but as his illness advanced, Mehta handed the reins over to the 81-year-old Shah.
Shah said he hopes to make ICA more visible to Indian Americans by organizing a program each month featuring a prominent social activist.
Six afternoon panels discussed a variety of issues in India, including the country’s diminishing water supply; education of India’s low-income children; women’s health and safety; and access to health care.
India ranks 135 among 147 nations on women’s empowerment, said Indian American social activist Lata Patil, citing data from the United Nations’ Human Development Index. “If you are born a girl in India, the challenges you face are enormous and relentless, right from the beginning,” said Patil, introducing a panel discussing women’s health.
Maya Vishwakarma, known as the ‘pad woman of India’ for her promotion of sanitary pads for low-income women and girls, said that menstrual hygiene is still a taboo topic in India. Low-income girls are unable to afford a Rs. 100 box of pads and often rely on old cloths to absorb their flow, which leads to gynecological infections. Moreover, low-income women do not change pads often enough, which also leads to infections.
Vishwakarma’s pads cost Rs. 20 for a box of seven. The challenge, she later told India-West, is developing pads that are ecologically sound, and creating spaces to dispose of used pads.
ICA awardee Girish Kulkarni, founder of Snehalaya, said his organization — which serves primarily sex workers and their families — uses a unique approach: bringing in sex workers into leadership positions within the organization to allow them to speak for themselves about the challenges they face.
The former journalist-turned-social worker said that when women face violence in their homes, calling police to imprison their husbands brings on a myriad of issues, such as economic insecurity while the spouse is incarcerated, and increased violence once he is released. Snehalaya offers shelter and legal advocacy to women who choose to leave their abusive relatives. “We do not have a civil society which protects women,” he said.
Physician Anagha Amte, who spoke on both the water panel and the women’s health panel, said: “Access to water is an indicator of a woman’s status in society.” As water tables decrease, due to a variety of factors including climate change and rapid deforestation, women must walk further and further each day, often in scorching temperatures over 100 degrees.
Amte, the grand-daughter-in-law of pioneering social worker Baba Amte, said women’s lack of access to water could be mitigated with solar-powered water pumps, and more efficient rain harvesting methods.
Avijit Michael, executive director of Bangalore-based Jhatkaa, said India gets 60 to 70 inches of rain per monsoon, but the challenge lies in water storage methods.
