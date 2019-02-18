Indiaspora founder and angel investor MR Rangaswami addressed a group of 200 new citizens and their families at a swearing-in ceremony Feb. 13 at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Indian American charted his own path to U.S. citizenship, telling the story shared by many successful entrepreneurs of arriving in the U.S. with just $8 in his pocket. “President John F. Kennedy said, ‘Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly.’ And that is the immigrant story. Let me tell you mine.”
Rangaswami was just 21 when he arrived in the U.S. to get his MBA at Kent State University. On his Greyhound bus ride over to the university, his luggage — which contained pots, pans, and spices he had brought from India — was stolen.
“I was devastated and told my host family at Kent what had happened and they quickly replaced it all. That’s when I felt the warmth and hospitality of the American community,” Rangaswami told the audience of about 500 people gathered in the library.
After a stint in Texas, Rangaswami moved to the nascent Silicon Valley in Northern California. The first company he joined ultimately went broke, after a period of success. He then tried a second start-up, which also failed. “In many other countries, one might be regarded as a failure, and not given a second chance. But, in America, I was able to recover and try again without any stigma attached,” he said.
Rangaswami’s third venture was successful. As a venture capitalist at the Sand Hill Group, he has funded over 75 start-ups, many started by immigrants.
The successful entrepreneur also launched a non-profit organization focused on environmental sustainability which works with “70 of the world's largest corporations to create a greener world,” according to Rangaswami.
In 2014, Rangaswami founded Indiaspora, which aims to connect “Indians and Indian Americans, like me, into a global network centered around philanthropy.” The organization successfully lobbied for a Diwali stamp; the U.S. Postal Service began issuing the stamps in October 2016.
“I am grateful that my two daughters were born in the United States and can realize their own dreams just like all of us. We have all come here for our own reasons and have traveled different paths but now we share a common bond as Americans,” said Rangaswami.
The community leader later shared on his Facebook page that he was humbled to be the speaker for the naturalization ceremony. “I was overwhelmed by the location and sheer joy of these new citizens and their families. This is America,” he proclaimed.
The naturalization oath ceremony was sponsored by the Department of Justice and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. In celebration of their new citizenship, the Kennedy Library presented each new citizen with a commemorative edition of Kennedy’s inaugural address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.