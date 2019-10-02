Indiaspora launched its week-long venture ‘Chalo Give’ on Oct. 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, during its annual philanthropy forum at Georgetown University in Washington DC.
The ‘Chalo Give’ platform — chalogive.org — will be active Oct. 2 through Oct. 8. Donors can choose among 21 organizations which focus on either health, education, or empowerment and poverty alleviation in India. Indiaspora has partnered with the non-profit organization GivingRise to create the initiative.
The platform supports a mix of well-known organizations — such as the America India Foundation, Pratham, and the Foundation for Excellence — along with smaller, less visible organizations, such as 360Plus, we/can, and SNEHA. All organizations on the platform have been vetted by Indiaspora.
Gabrielle Trippe, Philanthropy Initiatives manager at Indiaspora, told India-West the size of the donation is unimportant. “We are hoping to raise awareness, and our goal is simply to get donors to give.”
“There are several great organizations in the U.S. doing work in India,” Ashish Shah, Indiaspora’s community relations director who played a large role in developing ‘Chalo Give,’ told India-West. Shah said the aims of the initiative were to introduce donors to organizations they may not have heard of, as well as to create a stream of new donors, both large and small.
The process is simple, said Shah: donors choose from an organization in their field of interest online, and then make their contribution. Background information about each organization is available on the ‘Chalo Give’ platform.
A 2018 Indiaspora survey of Indian American donor patterns found that the community — the wealthiest in the U.S. — donates just one percent of income annually, far less than the U.S. population at large, which donates an average of four percent of annual income.
Indian American philanthropy accounts for over $1 billion per year, but also represents a $2-3 billion “giving gap.” (see earlier story: https://bit.ly/2n7TTiQ)
“’Chalo Give’ is part of our initiative to help double diaspora giving over the next five years,” said MR Rangaswami, Indiaspora founder and chairman. “It is also an effort to reach out to the three million strong in the U.S. community on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday to inspire a higher level of giving and joy,” he said.
Shah attributed the “giving gap” to the “classic trust deficit. Indians are pretty skeptical about where to give,” he told India-West.
The relatively young community has thus far been concerned with wealth accumulation; older Indian Americans are now looking at ways to give back, said Shah.
“We want to build a brand of credibility and trust,” explained Shah, envisioning an initiative like the popular “Giving Tuesday,” a global day of giving. This year, “Giving Tuesday” will be held on Dec. 3.
Since its launch, ‘Chalo Give’ has raised over $11,000 from 75 donors who have given between $10 and $3,000, according to Shah. Three percent of each donation is given over to the platform, with the rest directly going to the donor’s choice of charities.
