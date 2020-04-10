The Indian American-founded non-profit organization Indiaspora launched a new initiative April 10 within its ChaloGive program, aiming to feed the hungry in India and the U.S. amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has rendered millions of people unemployed, often homeless, and without traditional safety nets.
“Sixteen million people are out of work in the U.S., and there’s a horrific migrant worker crisis in India with millions of people lacking food, shelter, and health care. Our founders’ circle members said ‘we have to do something,’” Indian American entrepreneur MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora, told India-West.
India has initiated a nationwide lockdown to mitigate community spread of COVID-19. A McKinsey report released April 10 estimated that 32 million people in the country have lost their livelihoods as a result. India’s economy is expected to shrink by 20 percent, according to the report.
In the U.S., Indiaspora is partnering with Feed America, a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks. In India, Indiaspora is partnering with Goonj, a two-decade old organization that currently has a supply chain system in place in 14 states in India. Goonj is hoping to expand its supply chain to 25 Indian states.
Rangaswami said organizers of the initiative were inspired by the late renowned chef Floyd Cardoz, who died March 25, at the age of 59, after battling coronavirus.
“We asked ourselves ‘what would Floyd have done?’ And the answer was simple: feed people.”
Before its official launch, Indiaspora had already raised over $500,000 from its members. Another $100,000 has been pledged in the form of matching donations. The initiative has support from former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, who said in a press statement: “This pandemic has exposed an already existing hunger crisis. Together, as a society we must rise to this moment and address this great need knowing our investment in people, in families, and in communities will reap untold benefits not only now but into the future.”
Dr. Vivek Murthy, who served as surgeon general during the Obama Administration, has also backed the initiative. “It is essential that individuals — especially vulnerable populations who are most at risk — maintain access to food during this public health emergency,” the Indian American physician said in a press statement.
The initiative also has the support of Indian actress Nandita Das and philanthropists Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, among others.
Rangaswami said that many donors, whose companies and portfolios were flailing amid the unprecedented crisis, nevertheless gave generously.
Donors can pledge to support either Goonj or Feeding America, or both, via the chalogive.org platform. In the U.S., Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the nation, has entered into contracts with large suppliers to buy food. Each donated dollar serves 10 meals.
Feeding America has partnered with school districts and local government agencies to ensure that the 22 million children who rely on school meals still have access to food. It is also providing emergency grants to food banks for local efforts.
More than 37 million people currently face food insecurity in the U.S., notes Feeding America. “The nation and our food bank network are facing challenges unlike anything we’ve seen in our organization’s history,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, in a press statement via Indiaspora.
In India, Goonj will distribute food gathered locally, putting local farmers directly in touch with consumers, according to Rangaswami. Through its supply chain — established to deliver used clothing — Goonj will weekly deliver ration kits consisting of rice or flour, pulses, spices, oil, soap, and other needs to feed a family of four for seven to 10 days. Each ration kit costs about $35, meaning the cost of feeding a person per day is roughly $1.25.
Goonj hopes to serve 1 million people, and will focus on migrant workers, who have been hardest by the pandemic. “Despite our extensive experience of working in disasters, the scale and still unfolding nature of this long-tailed disaster calls for massive resource mobilization for short-, mid- and long-term work,” said Anshu Gupta, founder of Goonj and a Magsaysay Awardee.
