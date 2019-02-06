Indiaspora, a non-profit organization, powered by 360+, a network of emerging leaders of U.S. and Indian-origin, have launched a new three-week program for students of Indian descent to connect with their ancestral homeland.
Called HeritageINDIA, the program, said the organization, is designed for students to experience India’s rich cultural history, participate in hands-on projects, engage in stimulating discussions, and “create lifelong bonds with a cohort that will share in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Eight high school students will receive fully-funded scholarships from Indiaspora to participate in the program.
The program, the theme of which is ‘India’s Riches: History, Culture, Diversity, & Democracy,’ has been scheduled for July 21-Aug. 10. The trip will begin in New Delhi and will cover the states of Gujarat and Kerala.
HeritageINDIA is open to high school students who will be between 15 to 18 years of age at the time of the trip and are of Indian descent. Candidates will be chosen based on merit through an application process which includes short and long answer questions.
The deadline for the application is Feb. 22 and the names of the candidates will be announced March 31.
HeritageINDIA will be overseen by Sridar Iyengar, an independent mentor investor in early-stage startups and former chairman and CEO of KPMG India.
For more information, contact gabrielle@indiaspora.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.