Indiaspora announced its list of 58 prominent Indian American business leaders, at a virtual press briefing July 8 morning. The briefing also featured several of the CEOs on the list. From left to right, first row: Ravi Saligram, president and CEO, Newell Brands; Nandini Ramani, COO, Outcome Health. Middle row, from L to R: Bob Patel, CEO, LyondellBassell Industries; MR Rangaswami, founder, Indiaspora; Niraj Shah, co-founder, co-chairman, CEO, Wayfair. Bottom row from L to R: Nandini Ramani, COO, Outcome Health; Raj Gupta, chairman, Avantor, and chairman, Aptiv. (photo courtesy of Indiaspora)