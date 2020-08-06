Several non-profit organizations led by Indian Americans have greatly stepped up their efforts to support people hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, concluded a report released July 30 by Indiaspora.
The report detailed the efforts of 58 organizations and their work in several sectors, including food and personal protective equipment distribution, health care, and education. Organizations were also engaged in building community and promoting youth leadership.
“Never before have we witnessed such a united all-out community relief effort amongst the diaspora. One of the most unique aspects we witnessed was the efforts by the next generation of philanthropists through their incredible volunteer efforts,” said Gabrielle Trippe, Indiaspora Philanthropy Initiatives manager, in a press statement announcing the release of the report.
“We feel it is our dharma, or duty, to help others during this time,” said Arun Kankani, president at Sewa International, USA, whose nonprofit has been providing on-the-ground relief, and also began a COVID-19 plasma registry to help physicians treat patients with respiratory failure from COVID-19.
“When we saw so many affected, we didn’t feel like we had a choice in the matter,” said Kankani in a press statement.
Indiaspora itself raised more than $1.18 million through its Chalo Give Initiative to provide more than eight million meals through its partner organizations Feeding America in the U.S. and Goonj in India.
In India, Akshaya Patra, which provides 1.76 million mid-day meals each day to low-income school children across the country, revamped its efforts when kids were no longer allowed to attend school because of the pandemic. The organization provided 10 million cooked meals, and 500,000 grocery kits to low-income households.
Apne Aap, founded by former journalist Ruchira Gupta to help victims of sex trafficking and their children, is aiming to serve 1.1 million meals to 10,000 women and children in the red-light areas of Delhi, Bihar, and Kolkata. Each person receives two meals a day. Indiaspora noted in its report that the families helped by the initiative would otherwise have no food during the government-mandated lockdown, which was eased June 1.
The Hindu American Foundation partnered with Hunger Mitao for Giving Tuesday Now May 5 to provide millions of meals to low-income residents in the U.S. “With this crisis, food banks are struggling to be able to provide for all those in need as unemployment levels continue to surge across the nation,” noted HAF in the Indiaspora report.
The Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation is working with 32,000 families amid the pandemic, and has provided 75,000 meals and ration kits and 20,000 masks. Several organizations highlighted in the report are providing basic hygiene kits and face masks, tools essential to curbing the spread of the virus.
Project Echo, an initiative designed to train health care workers in remote regions using a video-mentoring model, has been using its platform to train medical personnel on COVID-related issues. On March 21, the organization’s program on ventilator support reached 1,000 participant sites.
Project ECHO has also partnered with the National Institute for Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases to provide essential training related to COVID. To date, it has hosted 500 COVID-19 related
remote training sessions which have benefited more than
150,000 healthcare professionals across India, according to Indiaspora’s report.
Indiaspora highlighted the efforts of the India Philanthropy Alliance, a coalition of 12 development and humanitarian organizations working together to mobilize resources and build alliances to benefit India. IPA chair Deepak Raj said in a press statement: “It is an honor to lead such a remarkable group of organizations coming together in a historic response to support those most in need during these incredibly challenging times.”
The full report can be read online at: indiaspora.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.