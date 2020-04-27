The non-profit organization Indiaspora has raised $1 million in just 10 days through its ‘Chalo Give for COVID-19’ initiative, which aims to feed hungry people in the U.S. and India.
The organization has partnered with Feeding America in the U.S., an umbrella organization for 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries. In India, Indiaspora has partnered with Goonj, a two-decade old organization that currently has a supply chain system in place in 14 states in India. Goonj is hoping to expand its supply chain to 25 Indian states.
In a press statement released April 23, Indiaspora said the funds raised have allowed Feeding America to distribute 4.7 million meals: each dollar donated to the initiative secures 10 meals.
Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy serves on the board of Feeding America.
Goonj has been able to provide food, rations, and hygiene kits to 106,000 displaced migrant laborers and their families in 18 states in India. Each ration kit — which costs roughly $20 — can feed a family of four for seven to 10 days. The organization, which has been serving India for over 20 years, is hoping to expand its efforts to 25 states.
Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami told India-West: "We are grateful community has already enabled six million meals for the needy in the U.S. and India but the problem is very severe and much more needs to be done.”
“We would love to see new contributions that get a million more meals served,” the Indian American entrepreneur said. Indiaspora will share the results of the ‘Chalo Give for COVID-19’ initiative on Facebook Live May 4 at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.
Various publications, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, report that U.S. food banks are struggling to keep up with new demand as more than 26 million people filed for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders throughout most of the nation. The Washington Post reported that 37 million people now find themselves food-insecure.
Meanwhile, farmers and dairy men are reportedly dumping their products as buyers, including restaurants and schools, close down. The Trump administration has announced a plan to purchase $3 billion in dairy, produce and meat products that will go to food banks. The administration faces the challenges of re-configuring the supply chain, and repackaging food for home use.
In India, a nationwide lockdown has left 32 million people unemployed, according to a McKinsey report released April 10. The country has about 140 million migrant laborers; many, now unemployed and with no means to feed their families, have walked hundreds of miles to return to their home villages.
