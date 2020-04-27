Children stand in queue in Kolkata to collect food as its rains, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in India as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Indiaspora’s Indian American founder MR Rangaswami told India-West: "We are grateful community has already enabled six million meals for the needy in the U.S. and India but the problem is very severe and much more needs to be done.” (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images)