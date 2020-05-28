Jeevan Zutshi, founder of the Indo American Community Foundation, kicked off the 19th annual Unity Dinner May 23, held via Zoom this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic. “We have witnessed both positive and negative impacts during this crisis,” said the long-time Indian American community activist. “We have lost our freedom to venture out, but nature has defeated man for the first time,” said Zutshi, seen here at the 2018 Unity Dinner. (IACF photo)