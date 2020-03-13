Illinois-based Indo-American Democratic Organization March 6 made dozens of endorsements for local, state and federal races in the state, with a number of Indian Americans among those endorsed.
“It shows that elected officials and candidates understand they need to engage and receive the support of one of the fastest-growing communities in the Midwest,” said Susan Patel, IADO’s board president. “The response has been overwhelmingly and IADO is proud to build this coalition of both elected officials and candidates who will work with us when it comes to the progressive interests and values of Illinois’ 290,000+ South Asian Americans.”
IADO opened its application process this past January and reviewed every endorsement questionnaire submitted and completed in February.
The review was led by IADO’s 2020 endorsement committee, which then made a final recommendation to the IADO board of directors for their approval, a news release said.
Among the endorsements included Raja Krishnamoorthi in his reelection bid for the 8th Congressional District seat; Kevin Olickal for the Illinois state House 16th District seat; Syamala Krishnamsetty for the Illinois state House 40th District seat; Paras Parekh for Lake County Board Commissioner’s 12th District seat; and Aileen Bhandari for the Cook County Circuit Court judge seat.
“We asked every candidate who sought our endorsement specific questions on how they’ll engage and support South Asian Americans,” said Dr. Dilara Sayeed, IADO board member, and 2020 endorsement committee member. “And we endorsed those candidates who gave us detailed plans with a progressive agenda for our community.”
According to the South Asian American Policy and Research Institute, there are approximately 290,000 South Asians in the state of Illinois. From 2000 to 2010, South Asians were the fastest-growing ethnic group in Illinois, growing at 55.6 percent.
Established in 1980, IADO is the oldest South Asian American political action committee in the United States. IADO engages South Asian Americans in the political process, recruit and endorse candidates for public office, and advocate for progressive policy solutions for South Asian Americans, immigrants, new Americans and working families.
