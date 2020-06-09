RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.— The Indo-American Social Association, which has been helping people of all walks of life during the coronavirus pandemic, raised over $12,000 in its first-ever attempt in staging a worldwide live musical night April 25 over Facebook through the help of Dr. Dhiren Buch, Jalpa Buch and young artist Rohan Buch.
In its second attempt, the IASA teamed up with United Sikhs International and helped Kaiser Permanente distribute hot meals and thousands of masks.
In its third service event, the organization joined United Sikhs and the city of Artesia to serve thousands of hot meals and masks to needy and homeless and senior citizens.
Another fundraiser was held to raise funds for nearly 150 stranded Indian students in Long Beach, cooking meals and delivering them through volunteers from United Sikhs. On May 30, the organization raised monthly rations to be delivered to the students.
