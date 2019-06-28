SYDNEY — Indian-origin Priya Serrao is celebrating with her family and friends after she was crowned ‘Miss Universe Australia 2019’ June 27, a title she intends to use to raise awareness about diversity and multi-culturalism.
The 26-year-old policy advisor from the state of Victoria edged out over a dozen other finalists in Melbourne, June 27 night, reports Xinhua news agency.
Serrao will represent Australia at the Miss Universe competition in 2020 in South Korea.
She was born in Belmannu, Karnataka, but spent most of her early childhood in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Serrao moved to Australia when she was 11.
