Many fans gathered at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 22 and 23 to witness Indo-Canadian poet/artist/performer Rupi Kaur personify her writings from her two books during live taping sessions.
“I can’t believe you all are here to listen to poetry,” said Kaur, who Feb. 22 came on stage in an all-white fitted bodice and full-length gown with a gold headpiece, according to a press release.
Utilizing the live taping stage, Kaur spoke about her journey with the audiences. She began the evening by getting the attendees excited about what was to come and then went into a somber theme.
“Now that I have you hyped… let’s talk about heartache,” said Kaur, who began her first set of readings from “The Sun and Her Flowers.”
Kaur started drawing and painting at the young age of five and continues to do so to this day. She published her first collection of poems, “Milk and Honey” in 2014 and her second collection of poetry, “The Sun and Her Flowers,” was published in 2017.
Intermittently, to keep the audiences engaged, Kaur told stories and jokes. The anecdotes she told explained the background of the poems she was reciting and the jokes related to the subject matter of her poems.
Depression, love and migration were some of the themes from “The Sun and Her Flowers,” which Kaur delved into during the live taping.
Sporadically, the backdrop of the stage projected Kaur’s drawings to match the theme of the poem she was reciting at that moment.
Kaur not only recited her poems; she additionally glided and swayed to embody her poetry and bring her words to life.
Continuing the evening, Kaur recited poems on love.
“Sounds like I have it all figured out, but my love poems are inspirational,” said Kaur, who then continued with what she calls her Bollywood poem.
Subsequently, she moved on to share poetry from her first book. Sexual assault, abuse, the good and bad aspects of a relationship are some of the many themes of “Milk and Honey.”
Currently, Kaur is working on her third collection of poems. She even recited a poetry from it.
“I feel fearless again,” said Kaur, who explained that she felt courageous while writing her first book then lost her nerve while writing the second book but once again feels brave for her third one.
Kaur then recited “Timeless,” the title of one of her favorite poems, which tells the tale of aging men and women and how society views their aging.
Kaur then invited an audience member on stage who she said had been smiling at her throughout the evening. Together, they recited “to do list (after the breakup)” from “Milk and Honey.”
As she went on to recite some more of her published and unpublished works, Kaur also provided the audiences a peek into her thought process as she worked on these poems.
Kaur concluded the Feb. 22 event by thanking the attendees who then gave her a standing ovation.
“There isn’t a day that goes by I am not appreciative of all of your love and support,” said Kaur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.