Midtown Foods and Confectionery, a store owned by an Indo-Canadian man in Kindersley, a town in Saskatchewan, Canada, has proved lucky for six lottery winners in the past six years.
Kindersley resident Christopher Graham is the latest person to have won a lottery on a ticket that he bought from Neil Patel’s store.
Graham won a $1 million Maxmillions prize on the Oct. 26 Lotto Max draw.
“I was in disbelief when it happened…I always thought if I won the lottery, I would be jumping up and down and cheering with joy,” Graham told the lottery officials. “But it wasn’t like that. It was a lot more emotional than I thought it would be.”
But Patel, reports westcentralonline.com, wasn’t as surprised as Graham.
“This seems to happen a lot here,” he told the publication, adding that in the six and a half years that he has owned the store, including Graham’s recent win, they have sold a total of six winning tickets.
Patel shared with the local publication that although he does play the lotto himself, he has not been as lucky as some of his customers, however, “one winner did come back to show his thanks by offering a $200 tip for selling the winning ticket.”
The store is doing brisk business in lottery ticket sales ever since the word out of the win, Patel noted.
