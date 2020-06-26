Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease and internal medicine specialist at Community Health Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa, was recently elected to serve as one of the 12 members of the American Medical Association’s Council on Medical Service.
Srinivas has been a member of the AMA for several years. In past years the Indian American physician has served as a national AMA delegate.
According to the Messenger, the announcement was made recently during a virtual conference.
“I’m honored to be selected by my peers to represent them on the council,” Srinivas said, according to the newspaper. “I am eager to get to work fighting for the future of health care.”
In addition to her role at the Community Health Center, Srinivas is on the faculty at the University of North Carolina’s School of Medicine and does research with the London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene and the World Health Organization.
She is also involved with local organizations like Civitan, a volunteer organization that helps the special needs population in the community, and has volunteered for the Domestic/Sexual Assault Outreach Center and the YWCA women’s shelter.
Srinivas, according to the report, also ran for Iowa House District 9 in 2018 and has worked with Project Echo, a telehealth organization that tries to bring specialty medical care to different areas of rural Iowa that have not had access before.
