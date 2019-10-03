NEW DELHI – Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors are among the 17 companies that have made it to the latest Forbes' list of the World's Best Regarded Companies.
While Infosys has been ranked third in the list – just behind payment technology major Visa and Italian car maker Ferrari, ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively – TCS has been ranked No. 22. At 31st place, Tata Motors has also found a place among the top 50 companies in the list.
Forbes partnered with Statista to prepare the list that includes 250 companies which are ranked based on trustworthiness, social conduct, the strength of their products and services and how they fare as employers.
To gather data, Statista surveyed 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries, Forbes said.
Infosys marked a huge improvement in the ranking as it jumped to the third position this year, from 31st position in 2018.
"Infosys' leading position headlined an Asian invasion in the rankings," Forbes said.
The other top 10 companies in the list for 2019 are Netflix at No. 4, followed by PayPal (5), Microsoft (6), Walt Disney (7), Toyota Motor (8), Mastercard (9) and Costco Wholesale (10).
Other Indian companies in the list include Tata Steel (105), Larsen & Toubro (115), Mahindra & Mahindra (117), HDFC (135), Bajaj Finserv (143), Piramal Enterprises (149), Steel Authority of India (153), HCL Technologies (155), Hindalco Industries (157), Wipro (168), HDFC Bank (204), Sun Pharma Industries (217), General Insurance Corporation Of India (224), ITC (231) and Asian Paints (248).
India-West Staff Reporter adds: In addition to the India-based companies on the Forbes list, Indian American-led companies Microsoft, MasterCard and Alphabet, which are headed by Satya Nadella, Ajay Banga and Sundar Pichai, respectively, also have made the list.
Microsoft and MasterCard were among the top 10, coming in at No. 6 and No. 9, respectively, while Alphabet was No. 50 on the list.
In other news, IANS adds: Infosys Sept. 26 also announced it won the UN Global Climate Action award under the carbon neutral category.
"We are the only company from India to win the UN award and recognition for efforts to combat climate change," claimed the city-based IT behemoth in a statement.
The UN informed the $11 billion outsourcing firm about the award at the climate summit in New York, convened by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"The award will be presented at the UN Climate Change Conference in Santiago, Chile, in December," said the statement.
Organized by the 'Momentum for Change' initiative of the UN climate change secretariat, the award is a recognition of the company's innovative solutions that address climate change and help drive progress on sustainable development goals, like poverty alleviation, gender equality and economic opportunity.
"It is pleasure to award Infosys for its pledge to become carbon neutral, which serves as a beacon, guiding us towards a sustainable future for all," said UN climate change global climate action program manager Niclas Svenningsen.
The software vendor implemented energy efficiency steps and switched to renewable energy, while offsetting emissions through carbon offset projects.
"We are helping the world transition to a low-carbon future, providing an example of a scalable and replicable climate solution," it said.
The company also has the most energy efficient campuses and is transitioning to renewable energy for its power needs.
"We have also reduced per capita consumption 51 by percent since 2008, with 46 percent of the power from renewable source in 2018-19, with 49mw from solar plants," said chief operating officer Pravin Rao.
The company's strategy is to integrate carbon neutrality with sustainable development. The UN award is a validation of our commitment to the cause of climate change.
