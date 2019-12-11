Forbes Dec. 3 released its ninth annual “30 Under 30” list, featuring the latest class of 600 young entrepreneurs, risk-takers and game changers who are redefining what it means to innovate and lead by example, which included numerous Indian Americans.
The Forbes 30 Under 30 list Class of 2020 includes 30 honorees for each of the 20 categories. Each honoree under 30 years old was given an in-depth evaluation over the course of Forbes’ vetting process, leveraging the organization’s wide-reaching community of skilled reporters and trusted judges, the release said.
Since the list’s inception nine years ago, Forbes has grown the “30 Under 30” alumni network to include more than 5,000 individuals throughout the world, the magazine notes.
Being named a Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree carries a lifelong reputation of embodying the revolutionary, innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that the organization represents, it said.
“Every year we are more and more inspired by the growing number of young people who have made it their mission to change the world through innovation, entrepreneurialism, and drive, and this year’s class is no exception,” Randall Lane, chief content officer of Forbes and creator of the Forbes Under 30 franchise, said in a statement.
“The ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ list has become the preeminent recognition for the most up-and-coming visionaries, game-changers and pioneers the world has to offer – and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next,” Lane added.
Over 15,000 online submissions were received for only 600 slots, making it a 4 percent acceptance rate. Forbes collaborated with expert judges in each category, including Jayshreee Ullal in the Enterprise Technology category and Neeraj Agrawal in Venture Capital to create a distinctive list of 600 youthful visionaries and disruptors all of whom represent the entrepreneurial spirit of the Forbes Under 30 franchise, the release added.
Dozens of Indian American and South Asian Americans were named among the 600 honorees, in 16 categories. No Indian Americans were named in the Sports, Music, Games and Hollywood & Entertainment categories.
The 2020 list includes a diverse and unique class of individuals, with nearly half (48 percent) identifying as either an immigrant or first generation. This year New York beat out San Francisco, with 21 percent of honorees hailing from the big apple compared to 17 percent from San Francisco. The two cities were followed by Los Angeles (12 percent), Boston (6 percent) and Chicago (3 percent), the release added.
Reports on who was named to the lists in the various categories are being reported by India-West separately, beginning with the category of Enterprise Tech.
Among those named in this category were Sargun Kaur, 27, co-founder of Byteboard; Nick Cherukuri, 25, founder of ThirdEye Gen; Ammar Bandukwala, 21, co-founder of Coder; Anvisha Pai, 26, co-founder of Dover; Ankur Goyal, 29, founder of Impira; Saumya Bhatnagar, 29, and Gaurav Bhattacharya, 27, co-founders of InvolveSoft; Vasu Prathipati, 28, co-founder of MaestroQA; Rohan Sathe, 29, co-founder of Watchtower; Mayank Goyal, Adit Jain, Anand Prajapati, all 26, co-founders of Leena AI; Aakash Kumar, Pavan Patel, both 29, co-founders of Shiftsmart; Nikita Gupta, 24 and Ahva Sadeghi, 26, co-founders of Symba; and Simanta Gautam, 24, co-founder of Synapse Technology.
Kaur, along with Nicole Hardson-Hurley, founded Byteboard. The two Google employees founded the company to improve the technical interviewing process, particularly for women and people of color, with identity-blind software that assesses engineering skills through real-world projects. The startup is being incubated within Google's Area 120 accelerator but has already signed on customers like Lyft, Betterment, and Alphabet subsidiary Waymo.
Cherukuri, according to the Forbes report, wasn't deterred by the failed consumer roll-out of Google Glass: He believes that augmented reality glasses can "have a life changing impact on the way workers go about their everyday tasks." ThirdEye has launched several different models of its smart glasses with features like live video streaming and 3D modeling, and has racked up $5 million in paid contracts, with over 500 apps for its platform.
Bandukwala co-founded Coder with Kyle Carberry and John Entwisle. They all met online and started building game servers together before they entered high school. Post-high school graduation, they began working on the developer tool that they wished they had; Coder aims to make software development more efficient. They have 6 million downloads of their open-source software and $14 million in funding, the report said.
MIT grad Pai, and Dover co-founder Max Kolysh, joined up with Stanford economics major George Carollo (not under 30) to solve the biggest pain point they faced at previous startups: recruiting, the report said. Dover saves time and reduces HR costs by using machine learning and natural language processing to find and recommend non-obvious candidates for open positions. Dover -- which has raised $2.8 million and expects 2019 profitability – says its system evaluates potential candidates based on more than 50 data points.
Forbes notes of Goyal’s company that Impira's 'asset intelligence platform' is like an AI-powered search and analytics engine for its customers' unstructured data, which includes photos, videos and PDFs. The company's founder and CEO Goyal, who previously worked at MemSQL, says that since the company launched in 2019 it has raised $32 million, bringing it to a $100 million-plus valuation with customers like Goop, The RealReal and StitchFix, it said.
Bhatnagar and Bhattacharya first teamed up while in New Delhi, India, on a software that utilized machine learning to identify risk markers that someone might abort their baby based on gender (which is illegal in India). The government eventually distributed their software to ultrasound specialists, Bhatnagar says. After higher education in the States, they launched InvolveSoft in 2016, which helps companies communicate with and engage their distributed (or deskless) workers and understand company reputation. It's raised $2.5 million, Forbes said.
Goyal, Jain and Prajapati’s Leena AI is like Siri for employees, Forbes said. The assistant can automatically answer employee HR questions like "How do I sign up for dental insurance?" or "Why is my salary less this month?" CEO and cofounder Jain says that as a result of Leena's help, HR professionals can save four hours a day, according to Forbes. He's based in New York City while Goyal and Prajapati shuttle between New York and New Delhi. Leena has already signed on major customers like Coca-Cola, Vodafone, and Hitachi – with 45 in total – and says that its ultimate goal is to launch assistants for other categories like IT, sales and finance, too.
Prathipati and Harrison Hunter's first startup, a marketing automation company, failed miserably. Undeterred, they decided to tackle customer service. Enter MaestroQA, which has raised $6.25 million and has 200 paying customers for its software that helps manage customer service with quality assurance and coaching tools. The company says it's profitable, the Forbes report said.
Venrock and Uber alums Isaac Madan and Sathe started Nightfall (previously called Watchtower) to help businesses protect the sensitive data they have stored in multiple formats across multiple platforms. The company uses machine learning to discover, classify and protect sensitive data from leakage, exfiltration and compliance risks. Its over $20.3 million in funding and has scored customers like The RealReal, Ellucian, Clinc and others, the report said.
Forbes notes that when Aakash Kumar worked at Google, he saw the challenges of managing contract workers firsthand. Enter Shiftsmart, a marketplace that lets employers manage schedules and workers pick up shifts, which Kumar runs with co-founders Patel and Patrick Brandt (over 30). The company has raised $20 million and companies like HP, Airbnb, and yes, Google, use its platform, which has more than 100,000 workers on board, the report said.
When Gupta and Sadeghi teamed up in November 2017 to found Symba, their goal was to improve the work experience for the more than 70 million gig workers in the U.S. The platform provides tools for gig workers to build portfolios and lets employers post training materials, manage projects, and track performance, the Forbes report says.
Synapse Technology Corporation combines computer vision with X-ray machines at security checkpoints to better identify weapons and other prohibited items. Bruno Faviero and Gautam, first-generation immigrants from Brazil and Nepal respectively, started the company in 2016 with third co-founder Ian Cinnamon. The team of 14 has raised $6 million to-date and their software, which retrofits onto existing machines, is deployed at airports, courthouses, and military bases, according to Forbes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.