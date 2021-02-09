The Association for Computing Machinery last month announced it has named 95 members ACM Fellows, among whom are more than a dozen Indian Americans.
The Fellows were chosen for wide-ranging and fundamental contributions in areas including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, computer graphics, computational biology, data science, human-computer interaction, software engineering, theoretical computer science, and virtual reality, among other areas, according to an ACM news release.
Among the nearly 100 Fellows are Srinivas Aluru, Suman Banerjee, Nachiappan Nagappan, Radhika Nagpal, Anantha Chandrakasan, Chandrasekhar Narayanaswami, Moses Charikar, Prakash Panangaden, Sethuraman Panchanathan, Manish Parashar, Keshab K. Parhi, Sanjit Arunkumar Seshia, Sanjay Ghemawat, Amit Sheth, Arvind Krishnamurthy and Ravi Kumar.
Aluru is of Georgia Tech, and was named for contributions to information retrieval, including topic detection and tracking.
Banerjee, of the University of Wisconsin at Madison, was named for contributions to design, implementation, and tools of wireless systems.
Nagappan, of Microsoft Research, was named for contributions to empirical software engineering and data-driven software development.
Nagpal, of Harvard University, was selected for contributions to collective intelligence, including self-organizing systems and swarm robotics.
Chandrakasan, of MIT, was named for energy-efficient design methodologies and circuits that enabled ultralow-power wireless sensors and computing devices.
Narayanaswami, of IBM T.J. Watson Research Center, was chosen for design and development of the Linux Watch and SoulPad, which influenced wearable and mobile systems.
Charikar, of Stanford University, was named for design of efficient algorithmic techniques for big data, hashing, approximation algorithms, and metric embeddings.
Panangaden, of McGill University, was named for making continuous state systems amenable to logical and computational treatment.
Panchanathan, of the National Science Foundation, was chosen for contributions to multimedia technologies and leadership in the scientific community.
Parashar, of Rutgers University, was named a Fellow for contributions to high-performance parallel and distributed computing and computational science.
Parhi, of the University of Minnesota, was named for contributions to architectures and design tools for signal processing and networking accelerators.
Seshia, of U.C. Berkeley, was selected for contributions to formal verification, inductive synthesis, and cyber-physical systems.
Ghemawat, of Google, was named for contributions to distributed systems design.
Sheth, of the University of South Carolina, was named for contributions to data semantics and knowledge-enhanced computing.
Krishnamurthy, of the University of Washington, was chosen for contributions to networks and distributed computer systems.
And Kumar, of Google Research, was named for contributions to web science modeling, analytics and algorithms.
The accomplishments of the 2020 ACM Fellows have driven innovations that ushered in significant improvements across many areas of technology, industry, and personal life, ACM said.
The ACM Fellows program recognizes the top 1 percent of ACM members for their outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and/or outstanding service to ACM and the larger computing community. Fellows are nominated by their peers, with nominations reviewed by a distinguished selection committee, it said.
"This year our task in selecting the 2020 Fellows was a little more challenging, as we had a record number of nominations from around the world,” explained ACM president Gabriele Kotsis. “The 2020 ACM Fellows have demonstrated excellence across many disciplines of computing. These men and women have made pivotal contributions to technologies that are transforming whole industries, as well as our personal lives. We fully expect that these new ACM Fellows will continue in the vanguard in their respective fields."
