The National Institutes of Health Oct. 2 announced it has awarded 89 grants that will provide funding to extraordinarily creative scientists proposing highly innovative research to address major challenges in biomedical science, including six Indian Americans and a Pakistani American who received NIH New Innovator Awards.
The grants are part of the NIH High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program, which supports ideas with potential for great impact in biomedical research from across the broad scope of the NIH. The awards, which are managed by the NIH Common Fund, total approximately $282 million expected over five years, pending available funds, it said.
The program catalyzes scientific discovery by supporting compelling, high-risk research proposals that may struggle in the traditional peer review process despite their transformative potential. Program applicants are encouraged to think outside-the-box and to pursue creative, trailblazing ideas in any area of research relevant to the NIH mission, according to the fund.
“This program supports exceptionally innovative researchers who have the potential to transform the biomedical field,” said NIH director Francis S. Collins. “I am confident this new cohort will revolutionize our approaches to biomedical research through their groundbreaking work.”
Among the 58 New Innovator Award recipients were Dr. Rajan Jain, Dr. Prashant Mishra, Medha M. Pathak, Srivatsan Raman, Manish Saggar and Raju Tomer.
Jain, an assistant professor in the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine’s Departments of Medicine and Cell and Developmental Biology, was awarded a grant for his project, “Deciphering Nuclear Lamina-Chromatin Organization in Cellular Competence and Cardiac Development.”
In 2016, he launched his laboratory studying how three-dimensional genome organization establishes and maintains cellular identity. The Jain laboratory seeks to decipher the rules governing spatial positioning of the genome and the implications for disease resulting from abnormal nuclear architecture.
The Indian American received his B.A. in molecular and cellular biology from U.C. Berkeley and his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his clinical training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the University of Pennsylvania, and his postdoctoral research in the laboratory of Jonathan A. Epstein, where he focused on cell fate decisions and the mechanistic basis for cellular plasticity in multiple organ systems.
Jain is the recipient of an NIH K08, Gilead Research Scholars Program Award, W.W. Smith Foundation Award, and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Career Award for Medical Scientists.
Mishra, currently of the Children’s Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern, earned his award for the project, “Engineering Faithful Animal Models of Mitochondrial Disease.”
He received his undergraduate degree in biochemical sciences from Harvard University. He earned his medical and doctorate degrees from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, where he studied the role of scaffolding in signaling pathways with Dr. Rama Ranganathan.
As a fellow of the Jane Coffin Childs Memorial Fund, he conducted postdoctoral work on regulation of mitochondrial behavior in the laboratory of Dr. David Chan at the California Institute of Technology. In 2015, he joined the faculty of the Children’s Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern, NIH said.
An assistant professor in the U.C. Irvine School of Medicine Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Pathak was honored for her project, “Building the Brain: How Mechanical Forces Shape Human Neural Development.”
Pathak is also a faculty member of the Sue and Bill Gross Stem Cell Research Center at UCI. She is a biophysicist with a keen interest in basic as well as translational aspects of regenerative medicine, her bio said.
She obtained her doctoral degree from U.C. Berkeley and did postdoctoral work at Harvard Medical School and UCI. Her postdoctoral work, on the mechanically-activated ion channel Piezo1 in neural stem cells, brought to light the channel’s physiological role in determining neural stem cell fate, it said.
The long-term goal of Pathak’s lab is to understand – at the molecular, cellular and organismal levels – how mechanical forces modulate neural stem cell fate in development and repair. Her lab uses a multi-disciplinary approach, combining ideas and techniques from ion channel biophysics, cell biology, optical imaging, stem cell biology and bioengineering, NIH said.
NIH awarded Raman, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison’s Department of Biochemistry, for the project, “Understanding Molecular Rules Governing Protein Allostery by Deep Mutational Scanning.”
He has undergraduate and master’s degrees in chemical engineering. He received his doctorate in biochemistry from the University of Washington at Seattle where he developed computational tools to predict protein structures at atomic-level accuracy from a primary amino acid sequence, his bio said.
Later, as a Wyss Technology Development Fellow at Harvard University, he developed metabolite biosensors for engineering cellular metabolism, and devised a hybrid computational and evolutionary approach to designing new allosteric biosensors, it said.
At UW-Madison, his laboratory has interests in understanding fundamental principles of protein allostery, high-throughput functional studies of pathogenic variants in human allosteric proteins, and development of allosteric drugs, the NIH added.
Saggar was awarded for the project, “Only Time Will Tell: A Computational Psychiatry Approach to Model Temporal Transitions in Brain Activity as a Lens Towards Developing Better Diagnostic Nosology for Psychiatric Illness.”
Saggar is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University. He graduated from Indian Institute of Information Technology at Allahabad and then went to the University of Texas at Austin for his doctorate, where he examined how intensive meditation training affects brain dynamics in the lab of Dr. Risto Miikkulainen, according to his bio.
Followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in psychiatry at Stanford University under the guidance of Dr. Allan L. Reiss, Saggar established his independent computational neuropsychiatry lab at Stanford in 2017.
Saggar's lab is dedicated to developing computational methods to capture the brain’s overall dynamical organization in health and disease, it said. In addition to the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award, Saggar has received the NIH Career Development Award (K99/R00) and the NARSAD Young Investigator Award from the Brain & Behavior Foundation, it added.
Tomer, of Columbia University, was awarded for the project, “A Comparative Approach for Decomposing the Mammalian Brain Architectural Complexity.”
Tomer joined Columbia University in 2016 as an assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences with affiliations to the Data Science Institute and Neuro Technology Center, his bio said.
Tomer completed his undergraduate studies at Indian Institute of Technology at Delhi, and his doctorate at European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg, where he developed and applied novel methods to unravel the deep evolutionary origins of cell-types in higher-order brain centers.
In his postdoctoral studies in the lab of Prof. Karl Deisseroth at Stanford University, Tomer developed pioneering microscopy and histological technologies for high-resolution mapping of brain structure and function, NIH said.
Currently in his lab at Columbia University, Tomer continues to develop new approaches required for systematically understanding the brain structural and functional plasticity in the normal and diseased brains, it added.
Pakistani American Dr. Nasia Safdar was also named an Innovator Award recipient.
The NIH Common Fund supports a series of exceptionally high-impact, trans-NIH programs which pursue major opportunities and gaps throughout the biomedical research enterprise that are of great importance to NIH and require collaboration across the agency to succeed. The High-Risk, High-Reward Research program manages the NIH Director’s Pioneer Award; the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award; the NIH Director’s Transformative Research Award; and the NIH Director’s Early Independence Award.
In addition to the 58 innovators, the NIH issued 10 Pioneer awards, 10 Transformative Research awards and 11 Early Independence awards for 2018. Among the Early Independence Award recipients was Indian American Isha H. Jain, of U.C. San Francisco.
