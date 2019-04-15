The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers recently announced its 2019 IEEE Technical Field Award recipients and citations, with a quartet of Indian American engineers named among the 32 honorees.
The honored recipients included Pramod Khargonekar, R. Srikant, Asad Madni, and Sanjiv Gambhir.
A professor and chair of Stanford University’s radiology department, Gambhir was awarded for the development of nuclear and optical science in the field of molecular imaging and cancer treatment.
He was named the IEEE Marie Sklodowska-Curie Award recipient, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of nuclear and plasma sciences and engineering and is sponsored by the IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society.
Gambhir earned his bachelor’s from Arizona State University, a medical degree from UCLA and a doctorate from UCLA.
In addition to his current position at Stanford, he serves as the director of the Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford and Canary Center at Stanford for Cancer Early Detection.
Gambhir is on the editorial board of several journals including Nano Letters, Nature Clinical Practice Oncology, and Science Translational Medicine. He is also a founder/co-founder of several biotechnology companies and also serves on the scientific advisory board of multiple companies.
Khargonekar, the vice chancellor for research and a distinguished professor at U.C. Irvine, was the recipient of the IEEE Control Systems Award.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions to control systems engineering, science or technology and is sponsored by the IEEE Control Systems Society.
Specifically, Khargonekar was named the award recipient for contributions to robust and optimal control theory.
Khargonekar has more than 35 years of experience as a scholar, educator and leader in research university settings, his bio notes.
Additionally, the Indian American has research expertise and interests in control and systems theory, and applications to manufacturing, renewable energy, and biomedical engineering.
Previously he led the engineering directorate at the National Science Foundation; was dean of engineering at the University of Florida; and chair of EECS at the University of Michigan.
Khargonekar earned a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, and later earned a master’s in mathematics and a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Florida.
Srikant was honored with the IEEE Koji Kobayashi Computers and Communications Award.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the integration of computers and communications and sponsored by NEC Corporation.
Srikant, the Fredric G. and Elizabeth H. Nearing Endowed Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Coordinated Science Lab at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, was awarded for contributions to congestion control and scheduling in computer communication networks.
Srikant’s research interests are in the areas of communication networks, queuing theory, information theory, game theory, and stochastic control. His current focus is on designing distributed algorithms for wireless networks, the Internet, and peer-to-peer networks, and understanding the fundamental limits of performance of such algorithms, his bio states.
Srikant received his bachelor of technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in 1985, and his M.S. and doctorate from the University of Illinois in 1988 and 1991, respectively, all in electrical engineering.
He was a member of technical staff at AT&T Bell Laboratories from 1991 to 1995. He joined the University of Illinois in 1995 as a professor in the Department of General Engineering until 2003, when he joined the ECE Department. He is also a research professor in the Coordinated Science Lab.
For leadership in and pioneering contributions to the development and commercialization of sensors and systems for aerospace and automotive safety, Madni was named the IEEE Frederik Philips Award recipient.
The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in the management of research and development resulting in effective innovation in the electrical and electronics industry and is sponsored by Philips Electronics N.V.
Madni serves as the distinguished adjunct professor and distinguished scientist in the UCLA ECE Department, as well as a faculty fellow at UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies.
Madni served as president, chief operating officer and CTO of BEI Technologies Inc. headquartered in Sylmar, California, from 1992 until his retirement in 2006.
He led the development and commercialization of intelligent micro-sensors and systems for aerospace, military, commercial and transportation industries, including the Extremely Slow Motion Servo Control System for Hubble Space Telescope’s Star Selector System and the revolutionary Quartz MEMS GyroChip technology which is used worldwide for Electronic Stability Control and Rollover Protection in passenger vehicles, thereby saving millions of lives every year, his bio said.
He received an A.A.S. from RCA Institutes, B.S. and M.S. from UCLA and doctorate from California Coast University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.