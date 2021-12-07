The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers has announced its 2022 IEEE Fellows, with numerous Indian American engineers making the cut.

The IEEE Fellow Award is a special recognition for members with extraordinary accomplishments in the IEEE technical fields. To ensure that the recognition is extraordinary, the total number of recipients each year cannot exceed 0.1% of the total higher grade membership.

Following are the Indian Americans who were newly elevated to IEEE Fellow, in addition to several Indian-origin honorees across the world.

Prof. Maruthi Akella, Austin, Texas, for contributions to spacecraft control systems

Murali Annavaram, Los Angeles, California, for contributions to heterogeneous architectures for energy-efficient computing systems

Rajapandian Ayyanar, Tempe, Arizona, for contributions to power conversion and grid integration of renewable resources

Dr. Anirban Bandyopadhyay, of Pleasanton, Calif., for leadership in silicon RF-SOI technologies

Sujata Banerjee, Palo Alto, Calif., for leadership in programmable and energy efficient networks

Prof. Suman Banerjee, Madison, Wisconsin, development of tools to improve performance and usability of wireless systems

Dr. Subhashish Bhattacharya, Raleigh, North Carolina, for contributions to power conversion systems and active power filters

Prof. Samarjit Chakraborty, Chapel Hill, NC, contributions to system-level timing analysis of cyber-physical systems

Prof. Nitesh Chawla, Notre Dame, IN, contributions to learning from imbalanced data and heterogeneous graphs

Prof. Puneet Gupta, Los Angeles, CA, contributions to the design and co-optimization of integrated circuits

Vijay Gupta, Notre Dame, IN, for contributions to networked and cyber-physical systems

Dr. Mahesh Iyer, Fremont, CA, leadership in ASIC and FPGA Electronic Design Automation

Prof. Mathews Jacob, Iowa City, IA, contributions to computational biomedical imaging

Prof. Soummya Kar, Pittsburgh, PA, contributions to distributed signal processing

Dr. Hariharan Krishnan, Troy, MI, for contributions to connected vehicle safety systems

Dr. Apurva Mody, Chelmsford, MA, leadership in cognitive dynamic spectrum sharing and standards

Dr. Debargha Mukherjee, Mountain View, CA, for leadership in standard development for video-streaming industry

Dr. Krishna Nayak, Long Beach, CA, contributions to real-time magnetic resonance imaging of the human heart and vocal tract airway

Rajesh Rajamani, Saint Paul, MN, contributions to vehicle control in intelligent transportation systems

Satish Ranade, Las Cruces, NM, for contributions to integration of renewable and distributed energy resources into power systems

Prof. Arijit Raychowdhury, Atlanta, GA, for contributions to energy-efficient adaptive integrated circuit design

Tara Sainath, Jersey City, NJ, contributions to deep learning for automatic speech recognition

Devavrat Shah, Cambridge, MA, contributions to network and information science, inference and machine learning

Dr. Hanumant Singh Boston, MA, for development of localization and mapping techniques and autonomous systems for marine and polar applications

Dr. Brij Singh, West Fargo, ND, for applications of electric drive to off-road vehicles

Dr. Narayan Srinivasa, San Jose, CA, contributions to neural network and neuromorphic computing architectures, circuits and algorithms

Dr. Anurag Srivastava, Morgantown, WV, contributions to electric grid resiliency

Rajeev Thakur, Lemont, IL, for contributions to high-performance interfaces for scalable computing systems

Shambhu Upadhyaya, Buffalo, NY, for contributions to the mitigation of insider attacks and malware in cyberspace

Ashok Veeraraghavan, Houston, TX, contributions to computational photography and computer vision, and

Dr. Sriram Vishwanath, Austin, TX, for contributions to information theory and coding for wireless communication systems.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.