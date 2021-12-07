The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers has announced its 2022 IEEE Fellows, with numerous Indian American engineers making the cut.
The IEEE Fellow Award is a special recognition for members with extraordinary accomplishments in the IEEE technical fields. To ensure that the recognition is extraordinary, the total number of recipients each year cannot exceed 0.1% of the total higher grade membership.
Following are the Indian Americans who were newly elevated to IEEE Fellow, in addition to several Indian-origin honorees across the world.
Prof. Maruthi Akella, Austin, Texas, for contributions to spacecraft control systems
Murali Annavaram, Los Angeles, California, for contributions to heterogeneous architectures for energy-efficient computing systems
Rajapandian Ayyanar, Tempe, Arizona, for contributions to power conversion and grid integration of renewable resources
Dr. Anirban Bandyopadhyay, of Pleasanton, Calif., for leadership in silicon RF-SOI technologies
Sujata Banerjee, Palo Alto, Calif., for leadership in programmable and energy efficient networks
Prof. Suman Banerjee, Madison, Wisconsin, development of tools to improve performance and usability of wireless systems
Dr. Subhashish Bhattacharya, Raleigh, North Carolina, for contributions to power conversion systems and active power filters
Prof. Samarjit Chakraborty, Chapel Hill, NC, contributions to system-level timing analysis of cyber-physical systems
Prof. Nitesh Chawla, Notre Dame, IN, contributions to learning from imbalanced data and heterogeneous graphs
Prof. Puneet Gupta, Los Angeles, CA, contributions to the design and co-optimization of integrated circuits
Vijay Gupta, Notre Dame, IN, for contributions to networked and cyber-physical systems
Dr. Mahesh Iyer, Fremont, CA, leadership in ASIC and FPGA Electronic Design Automation
Prof. Mathews Jacob, Iowa City, IA, contributions to computational biomedical imaging
Prof. Soummya Kar, Pittsburgh, PA, contributions to distributed signal processing
Dr. Hariharan Krishnan, Troy, MI, for contributions to connected vehicle safety systems
Dr. Apurva Mody, Chelmsford, MA, leadership in cognitive dynamic spectrum sharing and standards
Dr. Debargha Mukherjee, Mountain View, CA, for leadership in standard development for video-streaming industry
Dr. Krishna Nayak, Long Beach, CA, contributions to real-time magnetic resonance imaging of the human heart and vocal tract airway
Rajesh Rajamani, Saint Paul, MN, contributions to vehicle control in intelligent transportation systems
Satish Ranade, Las Cruces, NM, for contributions to integration of renewable and distributed energy resources into power systems
Prof. Arijit Raychowdhury, Atlanta, GA, for contributions to energy-efficient adaptive integrated circuit design
Tara Sainath, Jersey City, NJ, contributions to deep learning for automatic speech recognition
Devavrat Shah, Cambridge, MA, contributions to network and information science, inference and machine learning
Dr. Hanumant Singh Boston, MA, for development of localization and mapping techniques and autonomous systems for marine and polar applications
Dr. Brij Singh, West Fargo, ND, for applications of electric drive to off-road vehicles
Dr. Narayan Srinivasa, San Jose, CA, contributions to neural network and neuromorphic computing architectures, circuits and algorithms
Dr. Anurag Srivastava, Morgantown, WV, contributions to electric grid resiliency
Rajeev Thakur, Lemont, IL, for contributions to high-performance interfaces for scalable computing systems
Shambhu Upadhyaya, Buffalo, NY, for contributions to the mitigation of insider attacks and malware in cyberspace
Ashok Veeraraghavan, Houston, TX, contributions to computational photography and computer vision, and
Dr. Sriram Vishwanath, Austin, TX, for contributions to information theory and coding for wireless communication systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.