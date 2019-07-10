The Institute of Medicine of Chicago June 27 honored Dr. Vemuri S. Murthy, a well-known champion of global resuscitation training programs in India and the U.S., with the 2019 Humanitarian Global Health Award.
Vemuri was presented with the honor during the annual meeting and awards dinner of the institute at the Spertus Institute in Chicago.
The program was attended by more than 200 invitees from various healthcare organizations of Cook County and Greater Chicago, according to a news release.
The Institute of Medicine of Chicago has been contributing to the practice of medicine and the business of healthcare in Chicago since 1915, it said.
Murthy, an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago, is the immediate past president of the Chicago Medical Society and current chairman of the Board of Trustees.
The Indian American physician is the founder of the society's project, Saving More Illinois Lives through Education, which offers ongoing community CPR programs encouraging bystander CPR in sudden cardiac arrests.
Murthy has been involved with international resuscitation programs for several years and is currently leading a global CPR initiative of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, his bio notes.
His contribution in initiating resuscitation training courses in Indian medical colleges is well known. He has been a veteran international volunteer of the American Heart Association and is a visiting professor at various Indian medical universities and institutions, the release said.
Murthy's decades of global service and contributions in the field of resuscitation to enhance outcomes after cardiac arrests have also been recognized by various organizations in the U.S. and India.
Additionally, he was recently honored by Rotary International with the "Paul Harris International Service Award" in Naperville in May.
