Vasuki Narasimha Swamy was named April 30 by the Marconi Society to its 2019 cohort of Paul Baran Young Scholars.
The Indian American Intel Labs research scientist was chosen among three individuals named as scholars, joining Georgia Tech doctoral student Min-Yu Huang and Tsinghua University doctoral candidate Bichai Wang.
The trio were named by the society, which is dedicated to furthering scientific achievements in communications and the Internet, for their outstanding research and academic performance.
Swamy, a U.C. Berkeley electrical engineering and computer science graduate, is recognized for her work to design robust wireless protocol frameworks also focused on URLLC, the society said.
Many of the most compelling Internet of Things applications, such as affordable precision agriculture, smart energy-efficient cities and advanced flexible manufacturing, depend on large-scale, highly reliable, low latency networks. Swamy created a fundamentally different way to design these networks by identifying the worst-case scenario in each assumption in a simple wireless channel model and determining which assumptions are most critical to refine to make the network deliver the required performance, her bio notes.
Swamy’s adviser and U.C. Berkeley professor Anant Sahai explains her process.
“To provide system-level reliability that exceeds the trust we have in our models, Vasuki did three radically different things,” Sahai notes.
“She adapted the modeling philosophy of nominal model + quantified-unmodeled-uncertainty from robust control to URLLC. Second, she revisited the classical Jakes’ model for multipath fading and revealed that, in the context of URLLC, the fading processes is not well-enough approximated by something quasi-static (contradicting conventional wisdom),” the professor added.
“Third, she brought simple machine learning to bear on the problem and showed that when the latencies are very short, multipath fading can be predicted well enough based on past measurements to support high system-level reliability via appropriate redundancy,” Sahai concluded.
Swamy, Huang and Wang will be recognized at the society’s annual awards ceremony in the San Francisco Bay Area on May 17.
