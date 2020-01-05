SYOSSET, NY. — The 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, was marked by an interfaith conference held at the North Shore Synagogue here, on Dec. 15. The event hosted by the Global Interfaith Foundation, began with prayers from six religions – Sikhism, Islam, Hinduism, Jainism, Judaism and Christianity, according to a press release.
Darshan Singh Bagga, who is leading the celebrations and awareness effort, pointed out that Guru Nanak Dev traveled with his two disciples – a Muslim and a Hindu – making him a practitioner of harmonious coexistence. Bagga was among the four from North America honored by the Punjab government on Nov. 10 as part of Guru Nanak’s 550th anniversary celebrations. The others were Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, Narinder Singh Kapany, considered the father of fiber optics; and Canadian entrepreneur Bob Singh Dhillon. Bagga was also invited by India for the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.
Other speeches on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak and Sikh gurus included Veer Bhupinder Singh, Amarjit Singh Anand, Prof. Indrajit Singh Saluja and Tamir who read Guru Nanak’s verses with a flourish.
‘Global Religions’ a coffee table book published by Bagga was released on the occasion.
Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty and Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino were presented with miniature replicas of the Golden Temple.
