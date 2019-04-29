UCLA April 8 announced that Amit Sahai, professor of computer science in the Samueli School of Engineering, has been elected a Fellow by the International Association for Cryptologic Research.
The association is an international organization that aims to enhance the security of computation and communications.
Sahai was cited for “fundamental contributions, including to secure computation, zero knowledge, and functional encryption” and for service to the association, according to the university news release.
The Indian American professor is also the director of the Center for Encrypted Functionalities, a research center funded by the National Science Foundation.
Sahai’s research interests are in security and cryptography, and theoretical computer science more broadly. He is the co-inventor of attribute-based encryption, functional encryption and indistinguishability obfuscation.
He was named an Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Research Fellow in 2002.
A native of Thousand Oaks, California, Sahai earned a bachelor’s degree from U.C. Berkeley and a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Prior to joining UCLA in 2004, Sahai was a member of the computer science faculty at Princeton University.
