The International Hindi Association, or Antarrashtriya Hindi Samiti, founded on Oct. 18, 1980 by Prof. Kunwar Chandra Prakash Singh to promote and propagate Hindi around the globe, is planning to launch “Jagriti,” a virtual series of webinars to persuade new writers to develop a new platform of literary work in Hindi while adopting the changing global demography.
The Samiti is a U.S.-based IRS approved 501-c3 non-profit organization, which has been actively pursuing its mission for past 41+ years around the world through its multiple chapters in the U.S. and other countries, according to a press release from Indian American Tarun N. Surti, who recently joined the IHA board of trustees. It has taken up a multi-prong approach to accomplish its mission, including publication of a quarterly magazine named “Vishwaa,” annual mega kavi-sammelans, and the teaching of Hindi.
The first step of Jagriti will be to explore, understand, and learn from the centuries-old history of the Hindi language and its potential socio-economic impact in the modern world, noted the release.
The series of free, virtual monthly webinars will involve discussions led by invited acclaimed Hindi scholars from around the world, including university professors, linguists, writers, and other stakeholders such as publishers.
The first of the webinars will be broadcasted live on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/ihaamerica: on Feb. 5, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time. For further information email: jagriti@hindi.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.