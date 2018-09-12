The International Leaders Summit's leadership groups including the executive committees of The Jerusalem Leaders Summit and the India-U.S. Institute Aug. 30 announced that Dr. Sampat S. Shivangi has been named to the summit’s executive advisory board.
“I am much grateful for the opportunity to advance International Leaders Summit’s mission and vision,” Shivangi said in a statement.
The summit, founded in 2004 by Natasha Srdoc and Joel Anand Samy, has assembled the likes of America’s 75th Attorney General Edwin Meese III, cabinet members, ambassadors, U.S. members of Congress and members of the European Parliament to strengthen the rule of law, advance economic freedom and secure peace through strength.
“I look forward to working with the great team they have put together, to provide and create better understanding in international relations with elected leaders and other major international organizations in India, U.S., U.K. and Israel,” Shivangi added.
The Indian American physician said he had a wonderful opportunity to be a goodwill ambassador to Israel few years ago and interact with the Israeli government and the community leaders of Israel, which was memorable experience, and that it is an honor to have great relations with the present Indian leadership.
Shivangi, a leading American conservative, dedicated physician and philanthropist, will join the independent think tank to help in its goal to advance principled solutions.
Shivangi is a lifelong member of the Republican Party and hails from Mississippi.
He is the national president of the Indian American Forum for Political Education, and for the last three decades, has advocated for bills in the U.S. Congress on behalf of India through his close relationships with U.S. senators and members of Congress.
He is the founding member of the Republican Indian Council and of Republican Indian National Council.
