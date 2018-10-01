The International Monetary Fund Oct. 1 announced that Gita Gopinath has been named economic counsellor and director of the IMF’s Research Department.
Managing Director Christine Lagarde made the announcement, the fund said in a news release.
Gopinath, currently the John Zwaanstra professor of international studies and economics at Harvard University, will succeed Maurice Obstfeld, who announced in July that he would retire at the end of 2018.
“Gita is one of the world’s outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience,” Lagarde said. “All this makes her exceptionally well-placed to lead our Research Department at this important juncture. I am delighted to name such a talented figure as our chief economist.”
Gopinath is co-editor of the American Economic Review and co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research.
The Indian American economist is co-editor of the current Handbook of International Economics with former IMF economic counsellor Kenneth Rogoff.
She has authored some 40 research articles on exchange rates, trade and investment, international financial crises, monetary policy, debt and emerging market crises.
Gopinath, a U.S. citizen and native of India, received her doctorate in economics from Princeton University in 2001 after earning a B.A. from the University of Delhi and M.A. degrees from both the Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington.
She joined the University of Chicago in 2001 as an assistant professor before moving to Harvard in 2005. She became a tenured professor there in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.