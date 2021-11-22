Despite challenges due to travel restrictions and bans, 145,528 international students were able to begin their studies in person or online in the United States or from abroad in the 2020/2021 academic year, a 46 percent decrease from the previous year. Indian students as well as students from China make up the bulk of international students in the U.S. Above, representational photo of Patna University students appearing for a Degree Part III course exam Sept. 20, 2020. (ANI photo)