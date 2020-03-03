LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Firebrand Senator Elizabeth Warren still stands strong among the greatly whittled down field of Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential elections, holding her own among the top contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Though her election agenda is fairly well-known, thanks to her feisty participation in the presidential debates and her hard-fought campaign trail, what may come as a surprise to many is her strong India-connect. Her Los Angeles-based daughter Amelia is married to Indian American entrepreneur Sushil Tyagi, president of Berkeley Marine Robotics, an ocean exploration and marine conservation company based out of Los Angeles. A Bollywood aficionado, he also has under his belt a number of Indian movies he has helped produce.
Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, India, to a mother who never had any schooling and a father who started off as a police constable, to say that Tyagi has come a long way would be an understatement. Destined to obscurity in Khatoli village, where he was born, Tyagi fought innumerable odds to get to where he is today. A graduate of IIT Delhi where he studied civil engineering, he went on to study at the University of California, Berkeley and the Wharton School in Philadelphia where he met his wife Amelia.
In a recent candid interview with India-West, Tyagi spoke of his immigrant journey, his life as a student in the U.S., his professional achievements, his culturally diverse family and, most importantly, his mother-in-law Elizabeth Warren – bringing to light not just a hardened politician but a tender hearted mother and grandmother to three grandchildren – who loves Indian food and watches Bollywood movies to boot!
Tyagi solidly stands behind Warren and is impressed with her passion to fight for food on the table for every family, and affordable health care for the poorest of all. Changing the rhetoric of Trumpian politics to usher in a new era is a goal Tyagi is willing to go all out for in support of Warren. He has played a role in activating the support of the Indian American community for the Warren campaign. He points out that, unlike the apolitical attitude of the older generation, the younger generation is getting more engaged with many young volunteers and leaders of South Asian origin in the Warren campaign.
“It's crucial that our community realizes that we can collectively decide the future of this country if we mobilize, talk to each other, and vote,” he emphasizes.
The Warren India Initiative, recently launched by Los Angeles-based attorney Navneet Chugh, is rallying support for Warren. “We have launched WIN in 20 cities in the U.S.,” Chugh told India-West, adding: “The local chapters will be doing their own events. South Asians can log on and join WIN. When Senator Warren starts organizing fundraisers, if ever, we will do fundraisers in the Indian American community as well. What we like about Senator Warren the most is that her values are the shared values of a traditional Indian family. Family, education, spirituality, and serving humanity are the values that Senator Warren lives by and so do our Indian families.”
The Asian American and Pacific Islanders recently endorsed Warren, recognizing her as a “solid leader on concerns of migration, education and learning and healthcare.”
Excerpts from the interview with Tyagi:
Q: Why are you supporting Warren for president? Do you think she is a good presidential choice?
A: Elizabeth Warren is from a small Oklahoma town and all her three brothers served in the military. She empathizes with the conservative point of view. She has lived the experience of a young mother who started to work as a Sunday school teacher. Later, she went on to become a leading expert in corporate finance and banking regulations as a research law professor. So, she understands the business world very well, she recognizes exactly how the policies are being manipulated by the big banks and giant corporations. She has also seen firsthand the impact of these policies on her own middle-class family growing up. This gives her a comprehensive perspective and personal commitment to help all Americans – of any state or party – and thereby be the best presidential choice for everyone.
Q: What are some big changes you hope to see in 2021, which will be ushered in if Warren is president?
A: First, the two-cent wealth tax on the ultra rich could pay for universal childcare, raise care wages, reduce education debt-load and in turn could boost economic growth – as the parents could readily join the workforce. These mega-fortunes grow by many more percentage points every year by just sitting there and the rich happily pay similar fees to their money managers anyway. Second, her Anti-Corruption bill that will stop the revolving door between lobbyists and politicians and corporations and can help level the playing field for the rest of us. Of course, her team has a detailed plan for all aspects of governance, including specific plans to help the immigrant path and to revitalize minority communities. She has also worked out detailed frameworks such as the `Blue New Deal’ for saving our oceans.
Q: How can the Indian American community have a stronger voice to bring about change on issues like racism, hate crimes, immigration?
A: First, is to get the voice of the community heard and be included in the political discourse by organizing and volunteering for the campaigns, to get everyone engaged and turn out to vote when it matters. Second, is to have a point of view on each candidate and their policy positions and not just support them because they have a familiar name or slogan. Finally, to not get tricked into playing along with the sectarian rhetoric of partisan politicians. Some of them may seem like they are on your side one day, but they can easily turn their partisan views against you just as quickly. Our South Asian community has to be united as one along good respectful values for us to expect equality and respect for the others in the U.S.
Q: What does Senator Warren think and feel about India? Has she been there?
A: Yes, back when she was Prof. Warren and her husband Prof. Mann, both visited India twice for family occasions. This was years before any politics so they were just quiet visiting teachers. They loved observing every detail of the ancient rituals of the family ceremonies and connecting with my extended relatives from the nearby villages. They could not speak in a common language but they all nodded in approval of everything towards each other.
Q: Does Warren like Indian food and has she seen any Indian movies?
A: She loves Indian home food so much that I learned to cook myself to have something for her whenever she visiting. In particular, the simple vegetarian dishes are her favorites, such as urad daal and boondi raita.
When we used to have more time with them and the kids together during summer, I would hand-pick some seminal Bollywood films for her such as “Lagaan” and “Chak De! India” – and then provide my constant commentary track on the side.
Q: In your immigrant journey, what challenges did you face and how did you overcome them?
A: Raised in a village in north India, I went to a dozen rural schools because my father started as a police constable and we had to move around small towns of UP every few months. My mother never had any schooling and never learned to read – and most of my relatives were smallholder farmers who had never been to college or to any big city in their state for that matter. Therefore, going to I.I.T. Delhi was in itself somewhat of an “immigrant experience” for me. I barely spoke any English then and had to adjust to a new culture right there in India.
Changing schools so often does teach you to survive and adapt and excel in a new system. After IIT, going to America with almost nothing in your pocket requires its own jump into the unknown. My parents could barely scrape together my one-way airplane ticket on PanAm.
Q: What were the hurdles you faced coming to the U.S. as a grad student, and your path to citizenship?
A: As a foreign graduate student, it all hangs by a thread – at any stage, a professor can leave the university or lose the funding and the students are left to fend for themselves. As a foreign student I wasn’t allowed to work outside the university. So, to make ends meet, I took the only on-campus job available – to be a bartender – even though I did not know how to make any drinks. After coding Fortran for hydrodynamics all day, then painstakingly learning how to pour a draught beer without foam was my first proud achievement as an immigrant hourly worker.
I later earned two master’s degrees in a specialized field of ocean engineering, and then worked in Silicon Valley on developing software for computer simulation of offshore structures and analyzing marine accidents. With that technical specialization, I became a U.S. permanent resident under the advanced degree professions program and could qualify for loans to go to business school. After that I worked for several more years in management consulting, while waiting for naturalization as a U.S. citizen.
Q: What are some milestones you have achieved professionally?
A: After an MBA in finance from Wharton, much of my work as management consultant has been in strategic planning and financial modelling of new ventures. I still continue to examine scientific and technological advancements – but with a view to assess their competitive and economic feasibility. In many instances, I have taken an entrepreneurial interest and launched startups myself.
My latest venture stems from my prior engineering work on marine structures during graduate studies in naval architecture at UC Berkeley. Our goal is to build robotic systems for ocean exploration and conservation. Traditional navigation and communication signals, such as GPS and Wifi, do not work underwater – making it difficult to explore or inspect sea-floor or ship hulls. Current methods of manned submersibles or tethered remote-operated vehicles are quite limited and expensive for wide-scale deployments. Therefore, we are developing innovative low-cost autonomous swarm robotic systems that will be able to navigate and communicate to generate machine-learning data for research and industry.
Q: Is there a movie you are working on currently?
A: During my work as lead director of media/entertainment corporate strategy group of PwC in LA, I advised top execs of Hollywood studios on their strategic and financial plans for various divisions. There I gained professional overview of the process of film finance and distribution. With that industry experience, I was fortunate to be able to help talented filmmakers produce some India-based films and documentaries that told positive stories from literature and history of India.
Just to make it clear, I did not have anything to do with “Sparrows” film as is falsely claimed by the Schweitzer book and Breitbart article. That lie is an outright fabrication with a willful intent to hurt me and my family. I did not produce that film, or any other film in that country, or any film with any funding from any government for that matter. Working as a consultant for major U.S. studio divisions, I was tasked to analyze their media divisions and then assisted only some India-based films. Besides that management consulting, my professional work is mainly in engineering and data analytics.
Q: How did you meet your wife Amelia?
A: I met Amelia during business school at Wharton, where we were both first-year MBA students. I learned that her parents were teachers and she also had to move with them to their various university appointments around the country. And just like me, she had also gone to about 10 public schools before college. She and I moved to LA together – she was at McKinsey and I was at PwC, where we both worked as strategy consultants for many years before starting our independent business.
Q: You have three children. Have they been to India?
A: Yes, all three of them have been to India multiple times. They like learning to make chapatis and ladoos with their India grandma – it’s their only way to communicate.
Q: As an interracial family what are the upsides and downsides?
A: Like many families in the U.S., we are a multi-cultural family with a proud cultural heritage on both sides. We are also fortunate to live in a big city where it is relatively common for the kids to have dual-professional parents who came from different countries, and our kids have always had several friends who had mixed cultural backgrounds. The kids would say the downside is that there can be too many questions when they travel, such as “Where are you really from?” But the upside is that our kids can eat anything!
My American family is multi-cultural just like many families across the U.S. — joyfully participating in all festivities. We celebrate Diwali lights as well as Christmas lights and respect each heritage.
Growing up, my family moved around small towns of UP. As we lived among many religions in the neighborhood, my parents went to whichever was the closest place of worship. It made an impression early on that doing good and being thankful mattered more than any exact images or specific text. As a kid, I learnt to read and write Urdu when we lived near a Sufi shrine in Meerut, and I would also go practice the Granth script when we lived next to a Sikh Gurdwara in Bijnore. Later in Dehradun, we would go to the nearby Tibetan temples for the blessings just as solemnly as to any of our Hindu ceremonies. I think this itinerant upbringing had helped me develop a mutually respectful outlook on all our various communities and it continues to this day.
Q: How are you preserving Indian culture in your family?
A: Yes, I can be strict with the typical focus on school academics – having come from an unforgiving and grueling competitive place where I had no guidance. In my more relaxed moments, though, I do try to show the many hours long Peter Brook’s version of “Mahabharata” to each of my kids – mostly to point out that there is only one person from India in the whole show and how it is really an epic about the entire world.
Those wanting to get involved with the Elizabeth Warren campaign can sign up at ElizabethWarren.com and get on the All-In-for-Warren platform https://community.elizabethwarren.com/network-groups where there are many supporter groups who are hosting events and activities based on their affinity/region.
