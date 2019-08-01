Earlier this year, Indian American pediatric dentist Paul Sohi, who serves as the chief of staff for Hamilton County, Ohio’s new commissioner, had filed a complaint with the state’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission saying he was verbally abused by other commissioners and their chiefs of staff.
An internal investigation by the county has now concluded the county commissioners and their staff didn’t harass or discriminate against the chief of staff for commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas, according to a report on Cincinnati.com.
Instead, the incidents alleged by Sohi against the other two commissioners and their staff amount to “personality conflicts,” the investigation completed in March by the law firm Strauss Troy Co. determined, the report said.
“When looking at all the circumstances, the alleged ‘harassment’ complained of by Sohi is no more than personality conflicts, behavior and/or routine questions and inquiries into requests to Sohi or criticism raised by Sohi,” wrote Theresa L. Nelson, an attorney with Strauss Troy, in the law firm’s conclusion, according to Cincinnati.com.
However, the report said The Ohio Civil Rights Commission has not yet completed its investigation into whether the commissioners discriminated against Sohi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.