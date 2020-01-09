LOS ANGELES – U.S. President Donald Trump has accused the slain Iranian military leader Qassam Soleimani of being responsible for terrorist plots in New Delhi.
"Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London,” Trump said Jan. 3 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Speaking about the missile strike he ordered to kill Soleimani, he said, "Today we remember and honor the victims of Soleimani's many atrocities and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over."
While Trump did not specify the plots in India, he may have been referring to a 2012 bombing of the car of the wife of the Israeli defense attache to India.
Tal Yehoshua Koren was injured and underwent surgery to remove shrapnel and her driver and two bystanders were also hurt in the attack on Feb. 13, 2012, using a bomb that was attached to the vehicle with a magnet.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran was behind that attack and another attempted attack using similar technique in Georgia.
The New Delhi case has not been resolved so far and a conclusive link to Iran has not been made by India.
News reports at that time said that the attack was carried out by Iran in retaliation for the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan in Teheran using a bomb with a magnet attached to his car, allegedly by Israelis.
An Indian journalist, Syed Mohammad Ahmad Kazmi, was arrested on March 6 that year and accused of being a part of a conspiracy to carry out the attack and held under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
He was released on bail by the Supreme Court in October on the condition that he does not go abroad.
According to news reports at that time, Delhi police alleged that he had carried out reconnaissance for the Iranians who carried out the attack.
The five persons who carried out the attacks were Iranian members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard who had visited Delhi, police were quoted as saying. They were not arrested although police identified them.
An Iranian major general, Soleimani was the leader of the Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. But his name did not figure in the reports at that time on the Indian attack.
In his address on the killing of Soleimani in Iraq on Jan. 2, Trump said on Jan. 3, "Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him."
He listed several alleged attacks directed by Soleimani and carried out by the Quds Force and allied militias.
"For years, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds Force – under Soleimani's leadership – has targeted, injured, and murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen," Trump said.
He blamed Soleimani for the recent attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen, as well as the assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad earlier last week.
In related news, Aarti Tikoo Singh of IANS reports from New Delhi/Washington: President Trump's claim that Qassem Soleimani was responsible for terror plots in New Delhi has cornered India, which shares a delicate relationship with Iran.
While the U.S. is India's most important ally and Israel remains a strategic partner on many core issues, Iran enjoys significance given its geographical location, religious demographics and its overall sympathetic view of India.
New Delhi hopes that the Chabahar Port in Iran, which it is helping develop to access oil and gas resources in Iran and Central Asian countries, will offset the competition that Beijing poses with its Gwadar Port built in Pakistan's Balochistan province.
Iran seeks to recover its economy with the help of accessing Asian markets using the Chabahar Port.
Similarly, the North-South Transport Corridor, the sea, rail and road route to move freight between India, Russia, Iran, Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, is another major dream project aimed to benefit both India and Iran economically.
Around five million Indians live in the Iran which holds huge religious and cultural influence over the Shia population (16 to 25 million) in India.
"The attack by the U.S. on IRGC commander can destabilize the entire Middle East and it will hurt India's relations with Iran. It is not good for us because we will need to evacuate our citizens. Oil prices will go up and remittances will go down. We stand to lose a lot," a senior Indian diplomat who didn't want to be quoted told IANS.
Even as the U.S. has exempted New Delhi from the conditions of the sanctions it has imposed on Iran, Tehran's oil supplies to India has shrunk while American oil imports have risen significantly. India is also relying on imports from Iraq.
Given the grave provocation, Iran has been threatening to retaliate against the U.S. strike, which it called "state terrorism" in its official statement at the UN.
As the situation escalates in the Middle East, both the U.S. and Iran are likely to pressurize their respective allies to abandon transactional approach to international relations.
"India may have to pick a side this time. But not standing by Iran will cause it more harm than good," an official in the Indian embassy at Tehran said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.