Protesters shout slogans against the United States and Israel during a demonstration following a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, in the Kashmiri town of Magam on Jan. 3, 2020. Hundreds of people in Indian Kashmir staged "anti-American" demonstrations in the territory on Jan. 3 within hours of U.S. forces killing the top Iranian commander. (Tauseef Mustafa/AFP via Getty Images)