Pakistani human rights attorney Jalila Haider is among 12 extraordinary women from around the world who were honored March 4 at the annual International Women of Courage Awards at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo hosted the event where First Lady Melania Trump delivered remarks to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of these women.
Known as the ‘Iron Lady of Balochistan’, Haider is the founder of We the Humans – Pakistan, a non-profit organization to lift local communities by strengthening opportunities for vulnerable women and children, according to a State Department press release.
“She specializes in defending women’s rights and provides free counseling and legal services to poverty-affected women,” it said. “The first female attorney of her Hazara community, Haider led a peaceful hunger strike to recognize the right to life for the Hazara following a series of targeted attacks. Ms. Haider has taken up the cause of many other vulnerable communities.”
As Balochistan’s president of the Women Democratic Front and Balochistan’s branch of the Aurat (Woman’s) March, she fought against violence against women in public spaces, at work, and at home, the State Department noted.
U.S. diplomatic missions overseas nominate one woman of courage from their respective host countries. The finalists are selected and approved by senior department officials.
The 12 awardees will now participate in an International Visitor Leadership Program, visiting various cities throughout the country before reconvening in Los Angeles, Calif., for the conclusion of their program March 16.
Now in its 14th year, the Secretary of State’s IWOC Award recognizes women around the globe who have demonstrated “exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk and sacrifice,” added the press release.
