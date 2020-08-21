Farrah Khan, the first Muslim councilwoman in Irvine, California, after winning her election in 2018, is now seeking the city’s mayoral seat in this year’s election. “Local races are nonpartisan, that's why it's important to have a strong grasp of your community and its needs. It's all about the work put into the community,” the Indian American small business owner and executive director of the Newport Mesa Irvine Interfaith Council told India-West. (cityofirvine.org photo)