Farrah Khan, the first Muslim woman to ever earn a spot on the Irvine, California, City Council, is now looking for an upgrade to her voice, running for mayor in the Southern California city.
Khan won her city council seat in the 2018 election, making history during a “Blue Wave” running through the nation, with her in a historically-red leaning Orange County (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/3kUEhZ6).
“Local races are nonpartisan, that's why it's important to have a strong grasp of your community and its needs. It's all about the work put into the community,” the Indian American small business owner and executive director of the Newport Mesa Irvine Interfaith Council told India-West.
“I have been involved in community work in Irvine and OC for the past 15 years and have built relationships. These relationships with organizations and people made a difference in 2018,” she added. “I came in with the highest votes among 12 candidates and became the first API woman elected to City Council. Plus, my message to put Irvine residents first was exactly what was needed and I've been working hard for the residents ever since.”
Over her two years in the city council, Khan explained that it's been an interesting time and definitely a learning experience.
Through that, she says she has enjoyed working with the community and helping them. She stressed that it's so important for residents and businesses of Irvine to know that they have a representative that is responsive and is working on their behalf.
Khan told India-West that her drive in 2018 and again in 2020 as she seeks to become mayor is the same.
Back in 2018, her drive “was based on bringing a voice on the Council that would be representative of the community. Someone that would be a voice of reason and place community concerns over politics,” she said.
“Today, as I run for mayor, it is the same. We have leadership that is not in touch with the community and their needs,” she explained. “As we come out of this pandemic and economic crisis, we need leadership that not only looks for innovative ways to cut costs and build revenue, we need someone that actually understands new advances in technology and how they can help us.
“We need leadership that will bring the community together and build bridges where needed, rather than block people and divide the community,” she continued.
As a councilwoman, Khan has initiated a ban on smoking in public places; initiated the Climate Action Plan; fought to keep funding our Irvine public schools; pushed to provide $2 million in rent relief for our residents during this pandemic; initiated the Community Choice Energy program; held over 15 round table discussions on matters important to the public; and initiated and passed resolutions in support of our diverse community members.
Still, as mayor, she intends to push the envelope to get more done.
“As mayor, I would like to set the tone of the council as one that works together, is respectful and thoughtful in decision making,” she asserted to India-West. “I would like to provide avenues for our community members to have a seat at the table when it comes to concerns in the city. And lead the charge towards truly making Irvine a globally known city leading the way in technology and innovation.”
Khan stressed that having the experience of balancing a budget, creating policy and negotiating with various entities is important when seeking a higher office.
Other public figures believe Khan is the right person for the post, as she attempts to unseat Christina Shea, who has been on the Irvine City Council for 16 of 20 years dating back to 1992.
Congresswoman Katie Porter, Assemblywoman Cottie Petri Norris and two former mayors of Irvine, Beth Krom and Sukhee Kang, have all endorsed Khan.
Additionally, Women in Leadership, the National Women's Political Caucus of OC and WAVE (Women for American Values and Ethics), the OC League of Conservation Voters, among many others, have trumpeted Khan for the post.
“My commitment to placing residents first is what I have based my decisions on as a Councilmember. And I have committed to keeping the Council a place of respect, honesty and integrity, by working with all my Council colleagues, compromising where necessary to do what’s best for our community,” the mayoral candidate said.
“My votes are a testament to the work I have done to keep our city fiscally sound, to keep our commitment to public education funding, to creating a Climate Action Plan to keep our city environmentally sustainable for years to come and to standing up for our communities when they need us to,” she added. “This is such a critical election year where we need leaders that believe in inclusivity, leading with a vision and being actual public servants.”
Over the next two years, Khan’s vision is focused on supporting the residents and small businesses through this pandemic, keeping the community safe and healthy; addressing the economic uncertainty the city faces and finding solutions to maintain its staff and services to keep Irvine safe; working towards initiating new technology and resources to cut costs and generate additional revenue, such as the Community Choice Energy program she initiated; and being your voice, a true representative of the public.
Khan is a graduate of U.C. Davis and previously served eight years as a Regulatory Affairs Manager for a major biotech company.
She is a PTA member and has served as PTA president for three terms at Deerfield Elementary, PTA Board at Venado Middle School and on the School Site Council at Irvine High. Khan and her husband are also Legacy Partners with the Irvine Public School Foundation.
Khan, her bio notes, has worked extensively with many community organizations in Irvine and Orange County. She has served on the Steering Committee for the Irvine Global Village Festival, is a Community Emergency Response Team volunteer with the Irvine Police Department and an active member of the Irvine Rotary Club.
She also serves on the faith council for the United Way and was appointed as a Community Services Commissioner in 2014, where she took the time to get to know the city parks, open spaces, land development, amenities, and employees, her bio added.
Khan has been a resident of Irvine for almost 15 years and lives in Greentree with her husband and two sons (ages 14 and 17) and two foster sons (ages 12 and 13), her bio added.
More info about Khan and her campaign can be found by visiting farrahforirvine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.