While eating at Bruegger’s Bagels in Irvine, Calif., recently, Nithin Parthasarathy, an Indian American student at Northwood High School, noticed workers throwing away surplus bagels that they couldn’t sell at the end of the day.
Realizing that a lot of shops throw surplus food away, Parthasarathy decided to take action.
He started by reaching out to several organizations to see if they would be willing to take those bagels. After getting approval to pick up and distribute food to various nonprofit organizations, Parthasarathy began the tedious work of calling, emailing, and meeting with store managers to explain how many people were struggling with food insecurity, and how their surplus food could help, according to an email sent to India-West.
Some of the Bruegger's Bagels shops are now donating their surplus food.
Parthasarathy’s nonprofit, Zero Waste Initiative, has been able to donate more than $3,000 in food that would have been thrown out. Organizations that have received the donated food include Families Forward, Human Options, the UCI Food Pantry, and the Community Actions Partnership of Orange County.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Parthasarathy sees an even greater need for struggling families. He’s currently recruiting student leaders and volunteers to help expand and sustain the Zero Waste Initiative.
Parthasarathy is also looking for more stores and restaurants that want to donate surplus food and nonprofits/shelters that are in need of donated food.
To help support this project, visit the Zero Waste Initiative website at 0wasteinitiative.org.
