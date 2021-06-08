The seventh-grade academic pentathlon team of Lakeside Middle School in Irvine, Calif., which included Indian American students, earned second place overall at the 2021 United States Academic Pentathlon, held on May 21 through a virtual competition. This follows their win as the highest scoring team in California during the state competition in April, according to a press release from Seema Choudhary.
Only two teams are invited to the national competition from each state, making Lakeside the second team from Orange County this year to advance to the national competition. Fairmont Private School’s Anaheim campus was the second team to represent California.
Individually, Lakeside students won 19 medals, and within the subject categories, two students earned perfect scores on the science portion of the test.
The following students represented Lakeside at the national competition: Elijah Wilson, Audrey Huang, Marissa Huang, Syon Srawan, Meili Nishi, Veda Deorukhkar, Diya Khanna and Roman Shulpin. Additionally, Simoni Jagota, Haley Ferguson and Jongmin Chae competed individually.
