Customs and Border Patrol along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement have dramatically increased their numbers of unwarranted searches of cell phones and laptops at airports, said the American Civil Liberties April 30, revealing data it had obtained in the course of a lawsuit filed against those agencies and the Department of Homeland Security.
In FY 2017, CBP conducted 30,200 of electronic devices at borders, said the agency in a memo released Jan. 5, 2018. CBP noted that this represents one hundredth of 1 percent of all travelers coming through its borders in the U.S.
In the previous year, according to its own data, CBP conducted 18,400 random searches of laptops and cell phones.
“CBP’s authority for the border search of electronic devices is and will continue to be exercised judiciously, responsibly, and consistent with the public trust,” said Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, John Wagner in the statement. “CBP is committed to preserving the civil rights and civil liberties of those we encounter, including the small number of travelers whose devices are searched,” he said.
The ACLU noted that the number of searches had quadrupled from three years prior and greatly increased since 2012, when CBP conducted only 5,085 searches.
On April 30, in view of the dramatic increase in the number of searches, the ACLU and the Electronic Frontier Foundation asked a Massachusetts District Court for a summary judgment on a lawsuit they have filed on behalf of 10 plaintiffs — including NASA Jet Propulsion Indian American engineer Sid Bikkannavar and Harvard graduate student Zainab Merchant — who were subjected to unwarranted searches of their electronic devices. The April 30 filing asks the court to stop unlawful searches and to require the government to get a warrant for each search it conducts in the future.
“The border is not a lawless place, ICE and CBP are not exempt from the Constitution, and the information on our electronic devices is not devoid of Fourth Amendment protections,” said Esha Bhandari, staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project.
In January of 2017, Bikkannavar, a U.S. citizen, was carrying a NASA Jet Propulsion laboratory phone as he traveled from Patagonia to Houston, Texas. CBP agents presented him with a document authorizing them to search his phone, which was password-protected.
“I was cautiously telling him I wasn’t allowed to give it out, because I didn’t want to seem like I was not cooperating,” Bikkannavar told The Verge. “I told him I’m not really allowed to give the pass code; I have to protect access. But he insisted they had the authority to search it.”
He finally turned in his phone and the access PIN, and he was detained until the officers finished copying the data and returned it to him, according to The Verge report.
Merchant and co-plaintiff Nadia Alasaad both wear headscarves in keeping with their faith. Both were subjected to device searches by CBP.
In March 2017, Merchant visited her uncle in Toronto. On her way home, she was stopped at a U.S. customs pre-clearance station at the Toronto airport. CBP took her laptop, and told her to unlock her phone, according to the ACLU; she was told that if she did not comply, her phone would be taken away indefinitely. Both were taken away for about one and a half hours.
CBP agents then questioned Merchant about her trip, her religious affiliation, and her blog. When Merchant’s devices were returned to her, she saw that agents had searched through her list of Facebook friends, via the app on her phone.
“Qualitatively, electronic devices contain information of a highly personal nature: photographs, videos, written and audio messages (text, email, and voicemail), contacts, calendar appointments, web search and browsing history, purchases, and financial and medical records,” wrote the ACLU and the EFF in the lawsuit.
“Electronic devices collect in one place many distinct types of information that reveal much more in combination than any isolated record. This data can easily reveal our political affiliations, religious beliefs and practices, sexual and romantic lives, financial status, health conditions, and family and professional associations.”
“Electronic devices are simultaneously offices and personal diaries and contain the most intimate details of our lives,” wrote the plaintiffs citing similar suits which dealt with electronic privacy issues.
Information gleaned from the devices can also be shared with other federal agencies, wrote the plaintiffs. In Bikkannavar’s case, NASA was concerned that highly-sensitive information was now seemingly at large; it issued the engineer a new phone and has kept watch for a leak of its data.
The accessibility of cloud-based content on smartphones and other
electronic devices — including email, social media, financial records, or health services — further expands the amount of private information officers could view during a manual search, noted the plaintiffs, adding that agents begin their search by making a copy of some or all information on a device, including deleted files.
