Dhriti Narayan (front, right), along with her brother Prakhar (front left) and her father Rajesh (back left), were victims of an alleged hate crime April 23 when suspect Isaiah Peoples plowed into a group of more than eight pedestrians at a cross-walk in Sunnyvale, Calif. Five weeks after the attack, Dhriti remains on life support. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has charged Peoples with eight counts of attempted murder and eight felony counts of hate crime; he faces life in prison if convicted. (Rajesh Narayan photo via Facebook)