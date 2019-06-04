Isaiah Peoples, charged with eight counts of attempted murder and hate crimes, could get the death penalty if one of his victims, young Indian American Dhriti Narayan, who has been on life support since the attack, passes away.
On April 23, Peoples, an African American Iraq war veteran who suffers from PTSD, according to his attorney Chuck Smith, allegedly accelerated as he entered a crosswalk in Sunnyvale, Calif., plowing down a group of pedestrians. Eight people were injured in the incident, including Dhriti Narayan, a 7th grader at Sunnyvale Middle School who remains in critical condition; her father Rajesh Narayan; and her 9-year-old brother Prakhar. The family was walking home from the library.
The other injured victims are: Marina Reimler, 32; Soeren Reimler, 33; Ping Lu, 51; Eric Nava, 24; and Miguel Balbuena Nava, 15. All were treated for various degrees of injuries but have since been released from the hospital. Sunnyvale police reported that Peoples deliberately crashed into the victims, believing they were Muslims. The San Jose Mercury News reported one witness hearing the suspect say: “Thank you God,” as he made the attack. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2LvsHpC)
The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office initially charged Peoples with eight felony counts of attempted murder. On May 31, it amended the charges to add eight counts of felony hate crimes. Peoples appeared in court that day but did not enter a plea.
Sean Webby, a spokesman for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office, told India-West that Peoples faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted of all charges. He stated that the DA’s office has the option of adding a murder charge if Dhriti dies, but refused to speculate as to whether the office would do so, noting that the young victim is still alive.
But Chuck Smith, who represents Peoples, told India-West he has no doubts that the DA’s office will add a murder charge if Dhriti dies. The case could then become a federal capital case because of the hate crime charges, said Smith, adding that Peoples could be sentenced to the death penalty.
Smith said he has received some — but not all — of the evidence against Peoples, collected by police and the DA’s office. He said he wants to see all of the evidence before determining how Peoples will plead.
The attorney said he had seen initial evidence collected by Sunnyvale police, who interviewed co-workers at Peoples’ place of work, a federal defense auditing agency. “None of his co-workers said he had any racist tendencies or radical alliances,” said Smith, adding that Peoples’ co-workers characterized the suspect to police as “a quiet man who treated everyone well.”
One of Peoples’ co-workers was a Sikh Indian American, who got on well with the accused. That co-worker told police he had taken Peoples to lunch at an Indian restaurant, which he enjoyed, according to Smith.
Peoples remains in Santa Clara County Jail, with no allowable bail. Smith said he would like to demand a speedy preliminary hearing to potentially allow Peoples to be released on bail, but added that it would be malpractice for him to do so without seeing all the discovery.
Peoples was a sergeant in the U.S. Army, served 11 months in Iraq, and had received several awards including a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He is currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, Smith said in an earlier interview, adding that Peoples had been prescribed medication for PTSD.
The random attack has created an atmosphere of fear in the local Indian American community. Samir Kalra, managing director of the Hindu American Foundation, lives with his wife and five-year-old daughter in Sunnyvale, about a seven-minute drive from where the attack occurred. “This has definitely hit home for my family and many other Indian American families in the area,” he told India-West.
The number of hate crimes targeting Hindu Americans has tripled over the last three years, said Kalra, citing data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report. The report under-counts numbers for Hindus, he said, noting that this case will be reported as anti-Muslim bias, even though a Hindu American family are victims.
The addition of hate crime charges are “fair and warranted,” said Kalra, adding: “Hate crime charges send a strong message that hate will not be tolerated in our community.”
“We commend the District Attorney’s office,” he said.
The Islamic Networks Group, in collaboration with the city of Sunnyvale, organized a unity gathering May 30, which brought together people from several faiths to discuss the attack and pray for the victims.
“All the data shows there has been a huge uptick in hate crimes across the country, including California, which is much more progressive, but not immune to such incidents,” Ameena Jandali, a spokeswoman for ING, told India-West. “We believe the best way to combat hate is through unity, solidarity, and education,” she said.
