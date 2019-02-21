Kim Kumari of Iselin, New Jersey, walked away with the title of ‘Miss India USA 2019’ during a glittering ceremony held Feb. 17 at the Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, New Jersey.
While ‘Miss India Worldwide 2018’ Shree Saini crowned Kumari, former Bollywood actress Meenakshi Seshadri placed the sash on her.
The contest, which attracted 75 Indian American participants from across the U.S., also announced the winners of the ‘Mrs. India USA’ and “Miss Teen India USA’ titles. Esha Chandra Kode of New Jersey and Vidhi Dave of Connecticut were crowned ‘Miss Teen India USA 2019’ and ‘Mrs. India USA 2019,’ respectively.
The annual pageant consists of four segments: evening gown, Indian dress, talent and question/answer.
Started by the New York-based community leaders Dharmatma Saran and Neelam Saran, under the banner of the India Festival Committee, 35 years ago, Miss India USA is the longest running Indian pageant outside India. The committee has been conducting the Miss Teen India USA pageant since 2012 and the Mrs. India USA contest since 2013.
“We are proud of the fact that we have been able to imbibe Indian values, tradition, culture and performing arts among Indian origin youths across the world, with our motto bringing India closer,” PTI quoted Dharmatma Saran as saying.
Seshadri, who served as the chief judge of the pageant, was also felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, according to PTI.
Kumari, Kode and Dave will now participate in the India Worldwide pageant to be held in Mumbai in 2020.
