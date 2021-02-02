Ever since the inauguration of President George Washington, the first American president, every four years the inauguration of the new, or re-elected, president, has been accompanied by an interfaith prayer service. But this year’s service, recognizing the inauguration of President Joe Biden, included not only a variety of religious leaders, but also a representative of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.
Anuttama Dasa, ISKCON’s minister of communications, joined representatives from all faiths at the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service that included prayers, readings, hymns and blessings.
“I am honored to be part of this Interfaith Inaugural Prayer Service on behalf of ISKCON and the broader Hindu community,” said Dasa. “As a Vaishnava Hindu, I have great faith in the need for all people to work cooperatively for the common good, and to remember that for any effort, or any nation, to be successful we require the blessings of God, Lord Sri Krishna.”
Dr. Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University and CEO of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, noted prior to the virtual event: “The National Prayer Service is an important tradition for our nation… (that) will honor the role of faith in our country, and provide a moment to reflect on the unprecedented challenges we face, as we enter this new American chapter.”
The ISKCON society hosts regular Vaishnava Christian and Vaishnava Muslim dialogues in Washington, D.C., and participates actively in interfaith dialogues globally from Argentina to Germany to India and Australia, it noted in a press release.
