Arcadia University has named Indian American information technology expert Rashmi Radhakrishnan as the new vice president and chief information officer. Her tenure began Aug. 15.
Radhakrishnan serves as a member of the president’s cabinet, leads and manages IT efforts, assesses and plans for the university’s long-term technology needs, oversees cybersecurity initiatives at Arcadia’s campuses around the world, and ensures user-centric IT support for all members of the Arcadia community, said the university.
“Having a robust and efficient IT unit and structure is crucial for universities today,” said Dr. Ajay Nair, Indian American president of Arcadia. “The needs go beyond communication and include security, infrastructure, and academic and non-academic performance.”
As Albright College’s vice president for digital strategy and infrastructure/CIO (2017-present) and CIO (2013-17), Radhakrishnan was responsible for all aspects of technology on campus, including enterprise applications, enterprise data, information security, security awareness, infrastructure, and communications, said Arcadia University.
It added that she led the “successful launch of a real-time, decision-support tool that tracked and projected revenue based on retention trends, financial aid, and other factors, as well as a multi-phased information security program that, among other improvements, resulted in a significant reduction in phishing attempts, a cross-functional incident response plan, and a strong information security literacy program.”
Previously, she spent 12 years at Thomas Jefferson University (formerly Philadelphia University), serving as director of administrative computing, assistant vice president of Information Resources, and associate vice president of Information Resources.
In 2013, Radhakrishnan was named a Top IT Pro by The Philadelphia Business Journal for innovation at a nonprofit or government agency for the use of performance analytics and dashboards across the university’s business and academic units, noted Arcadia.
She has presented on a variety of IT issues at conferences and professional organizations, including on “The Challenges and Benefits of a Cloud-Based ERP for Smaller Institutions” and “Using Performance Analytics to Drive ‘Smart Growth’ Planning.”
Radhakrishnan earned a master of science degree in instructional technology at Thomas Jefferson University and a bachelor of science degree in business at Meenakshi College in Chennai, India. She completed leadership programs with EDUCAUSE and a Management Development Program at Harvard University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.