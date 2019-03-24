IT Pro Alliance, a non-advocacy group, has created a White House petition to save the H-4 EAD program, which is currently under the knife.
The petition, which can be viewed here — https://bit.ly/2TIwG5Z — simply states: “ITPro Alliance Petitions and requests the Government to continue the H4-EADs. Please keep skilled workers at jobs. Thank you!” The petition already has 61,770 signatures: organizers are aiming to get 100,000 signatures.
The H-4 EAD program, an Obama-era initiative, currently allows 100,000 spouses of H-1B holders — primarily women from India — to legally work in the U.S. The Trump administration signaled its intent to end the program in early 2017. Administrative delays kept the program alive until last month, when the Department of Homeland Security announced it had sent a draft rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget. OIRA must sign off on the proposed rule before DHS can enter a draft into the Federal Register.
Once the proposed rule is entered into the Federal Register, a 30-60 public comment period ensues. A final rule issued after DHS responds to substantive public concerns.
“ITPro Alliance has created this petition on February 22, 2019, to raise a voice on behalf of the H-4 EAD holders and aspirants,” said the organizers in a statement released on Facebook. “If the petition reaches 100,000 signatures in 30 days, it gets in front of the appropriate policy experts. The White House may think twice before rescinding the H-4 EAD program.”
“Our goal is to support the continuation of the H-4 EAD program which helps H-4 EAD holders from losing income, and closing businesses where they have employed U.S. workers,” stated ITPro Alliance, adding: “If the program continues, it will also support future H-4 EAD aspirants to seek employment, create jobs for U.S. workers. Rescinding the H-4 EAD Program will result in H-4 spouses sitting at home for years waiting in the green card backlog queue.”
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2EmdTTd)
